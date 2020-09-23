Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' 'Miracles of Christmas' 2020: Full List & Schedule
There can never be too many holiday movies in the final months of the year, as Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have proven time and time again.
The 2020 "Miracles of Christmas" lineup on HM&M features familiar faces like Andrew Walker, Nikki DeLoach, and Catherine Bell, and new ones like Jeremy Jordan and Marisol Nichols.
Check out Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' full schedule for this year's "Miracles of Christmas" below. (All movies are at 9/8c.)
Saturday, October 24
Christmas Tree Lane
Cast: Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker, Drake Hogestyn and Briana Price
Synopsis: Music store owner Meg (Witt) spearheads the community effort to save the Christmas Tree Lane shopping district from demolition. As she finds herself falling for Nate (Walker), a recent acquaintance, she’s thrown when she learns his surprising tie to the developer.
Sunday, October 25
Deliver by Christmas
Cast: Alvina August and Eion Bailey
Synopsis: Bakery owner Molly (August) meets Josh (Bailey), a widower who recently moved to town with his young son, but she is also charmed by a mysterious client whom she’s never met in person and she doesn’t realize that they’re the same man.
Saturday, October 31
Cranberry Christmas
Cast: Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres
Synopsis: A separated couple (DeLoach and Ayres) feign marital bliss on national television to help their town’s Christmas festival – and their business. But what will the future hold for them when rekindled love is complicated by new opportunities?
Sunday, November 1
Holly & Ivy
Cast: Janel Parrish, Jeremey Jordan and Marisol Nichols
Synopsis: When Melody’s (Parrish) neighbor, Nina (Nichols), learns that her illness has returned, Melody promises to keep Nina’s kids, Holly & Ivy, together. To adopt the children, she must renovate her new fixer-upper, which she does with the help of contractor, Adam (Jordan).
Saturday, November 7
The Christmas Ring
Cast: Nazneen Contractor and David Alpay
Synopsis: A reporter (Contractor) searches for the love story behind an antique engagement ring. With the help of the ring’s owner's grandson (Alpay), they learn the legacy his grandparent's left behind.
Sunday, November 8
The Christmas Bow
Cast: Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady
Synopsis: When an accident puts her music dreams on hold, a gifted violinist (Micarelli) reconnects with an old family friend (Rady), who helps her heal and find love during the holidays.
Saturday, November 14
Meet Me at Christmas (working title)
Cast: Catherine Bell and Mark Deklin
Synopsis: When Joan’s (Bell) son’s wedding planner unexpectedly quits, she must coordinate his Christmas Eve wedding with the help of Beau (Deklin), the bride’s uncle. As they work alongside each other they discover their fates and pasts are intertwined.
Sunday, November 15
The Christmas Doctor
Cast: Holly Robinson Peete and Adrian Holmes
Synopsis: A week before Christmas, Dr. Alicia Wright (Peete) is offered an assignment away from home. A mysterious man (Holmes) from her past journeys to find her before Christmas and brings with him a revelation that could change Alicia’s life forever.
Saturday, November 21
A Little Christmas Charm (working title)
Cast: Ashley Greene and Brendan Penny
Synopsis: Holly (Greene), a jewelry designer finds a lost charm bracelet and teams up with investigative reporter Greg (Penny) in hopes of finding the owner and returning it by Christmas Eve.
Sunday, November 22
The Angel Tree
Cast: Jill Wagner and Lucas Bryant
Synopsis: A writer (Wagner) seeks the identity of the person who helps grant wishes that are placed upon the angel tree, and in the process, reconnects with her childhood friend (Bryant).
Saturday, November 28
USS Christmas
Cast: Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan and Barbara Niven
Synopsis: Maddie (Lilley), a reporter for a Norfolk newspaper, embarks on a Tiger Cruise during Christmastime where she meets a handsome naval officer (Donovan) and stumbles upon a mystery in the ship’s archive room.
Saturday, December 5
Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas
Cast: Lacey Chabert and Stephen Huszar
Synopsis: Five guests are mysteriously invited to an inn to celebrate Christmas. With the help of the owner Ben (Huszar), Sarah (Chabert) discovers that an event from the past may connect them and change their lives forever. (From executive producer Blake Shelton)
Sunday, December 6
A Godwink Christmas: First Loves, Second Chances
Cast: Brooke D’Orsay and Sam Page
Synopsis: After 15 years, Pat (Page) moves home from Hawaii with his two sons and through a series of coincidences, or Godwinks, ends up stuck in traffic next to his high school sweetheart, Margie (D’Orsay), at Christmas.
Saturday, December 12
A Glenbrooke Christmas
Cast: Autumn Reeser and Antonio Cupo
Synopsis: As Christmas nears, heiress Jessica Morgan (Reeser) seizes what seems like her last chance to experience a relaxed Christmas and heads off to the small town of Glenbrooke, where she meets a handsome fireman (Cupo).
Sunday, December 13
Christmas Homecoming (working title)
Cast: Taylor Cole and Steve Lund
Synopsis: When a mysterious key and a holiday riddle arrive on their doorsteps, Kate (Cole) and Kevin (Lund) embark on a Christmas romance adventure they’ll never forget.
Saturday, December 19
Swept Up by Christmas (working title)
Cast: TBD
Synopsis: An antique seller and a cleaner clash over how to downsize a magnificent estate right before Christmas. As the two uncover the house’s treasures, they find a way to reconnect the reclusive owner with his own Christmases past.
Sunday, December 20
Project Christmas Wish
Cast: TBD
Synopsis: For years Lucy has played Santa to her small town’s community by making their holiday wishes come true. But when Lucy grants a little girl’s wish for a Christmas like she used to have with her Mom, she unexpectedly finds her own wishes coming true in life and love.