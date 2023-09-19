Hallmark Movies & Mysteries ‘Miracles of Christmas’: Everything to Know About 2023 Movies

'My Christmas Guide,' 'Ms. Christmas Comes to Town,' and 'Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas'
Welcome to the best time of the year for those who like holiday movies, and of course, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “Miracles of Christmas” is part of that.

Like past years, Hallmark will be the destination for holiday movies, with 40 premiering across its two networks, Hallmark Channel (with “Countdown to Christmas”) and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Plus, the streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now, will have its own special offerings. It all begins on Friday, October 20, with the first film of “Countdown to Christmas,” and “Miracles of Christmas” kicks off just days later on Thursday, October 26.

Familiar faces appearing in the “Miracles of Christmas” films include Benjamin Ayres, Krystal Joy Brown, Nikki DeLoach, Brennan Elliott, Barbara Niven, Brendan Penny, Kimberley Sustad, and Victor Webster. New talent joining the Hallmark family in these movies include Chris Carmack, Erica Cerra, Mark Ghanimé, Grace Leer, Phylicia Rashad, and Juan Reidinger.

This year’s offerings include the sixth installment in the popular franchise from executive producer Blake SheltonTime for Her to Come Home for Christmas. It will include Leer performing her original song “Star on Top of the Tree.” Also in music to listen for, Heaven Down Here was inspired by country star Mickey Guyton’s song of the same name, which is featured in the film.

Plus, keep a look out for surprise appearances by familiar faces and nods to favorite Hallmark movies or past iconic roles.

Scroll down to check out the “Miracles of Christmas” lineup, with all movies premiering at 8/7c unless otherwise noted.

Erica Durance, Barbara Niven, and Brennan Elliott in 'Ms. Christmas Comes to Town'
Craig Minielly/Hallmark Media

Ms. Christmas Comes to Town

Air date: Thursday, October 26
Stars: Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott, Barbara Niven

A shopping channel host known as Ms. Christmas (Niven) receives a terminal diagnosis, which inspires a multi-city excursion set to spread Christmas cheer before her farewell broadcast.

Amber Marshall and Ben Mehl in 'My Christmas Guide'
Courtesy of Johnson Production Group/Hallmark Media

My Christmas Guide

Air date: Thursday, November 2
Stars: Amber Marshall, Ben Mehl

After losing his eyesight, a college professor (Mehl) adopts a seeing eye dog from a guide dog trainer (Marshall). As they all begin to spend time together, his confidence returns and his heart begins to open.

Erica Cerra and Victor Webster 
Courtesy of Hallmark

Mystery on Mistletoe Lane

Air date: Thursday, November 9
Stars: Erica Cerra, Victor Webster

New to town, Heidi Wicks (Cerra) and her kids discover a Christmas mystery in their historic home. Local handyman and historian David (Webster) helps along the way, finding his own surprising connection.

Aias Dalman, Lucas Bryant, and Nikki DeLoach in 'A World Record Christmas'
Allister Foster/Hallmark Media

A World Record Christmas

Air date: Thursday, November 16
Stars: Nikki DeLoach, Lucas Bryant, Aias Dalman

Charlie (Dalman) is an autistic boy determined to set a Guinness World Record by stacking 1400 Jenga blocks. His mother Marissa (DeLoach) and stepfather Eric (Bryant) encourage him to reach for his dream and they all celebrate when he gets the good news that he’ll have get his chance on Christmas Eve. In the spirit of the holiday, they organize a fundraiser giving the townspeople an opportunity to donate and decorate a Jenga block, with the proceeds going to benefit kids with autism. Charlie’s journey to setting the Jenga world record gives them all the chance to learn more not just about themselves, but about what family really means.

Brendan Penny and Stacey Farber
Courtesy of Hallmark

A Season for Family

Air date: Wednesday, November 22
Stars: Brendan Penny, Stacey Farber, Benjamin Jacobson, Azriel Dalman

Maddy’s (Farber) adopted son Wesley (Jacobson) has just one Christmas wish — to meet his brother Cody (Dalman), who was adopted into a different family. Cody’s father Paul (Penny) is a widower who is not ready to have this conversation with his son, so he turns down a meeting. However, circumstances bring the two brothers unknowingly together and they become fast friends, while sparks fly between Maddy and Paul.

Chris Carmack and Shenae Grimes-Beech in 'Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas'
Johann Wall/Hallmark Media

Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas

Air date: Thursday, November 30
Stars: Shenae Grimes-Beech, Chris Carmack, Grace Leer

Facing her first Christmas without her mother and looking to avoid loneliness, Carly (Grimes- Beech) heads to a quaint town to lead the church choir at Christmas. Once there, Carly meets Matthew (Carmack), a man back in town after serving in the army. As she gets to know Matthew, the choir and townspeople, she stumbles across clues that suggest she may have been brought here for a life changing reason. As the mystery unravels one thing is clear, this journey will teach Carly about true love, learning to trust, and that forgiveness is needed to finally heal.

Kimberley Sustad and Mark Ghanimé
Courtesy of Hallmark

To All a Good Night

Air date: Thursday, December 7
Stars: Kimberley Sustad, Mark Ghanimé

A small-town photographer (Sustad) saves the life of a mysterious man (Ghanimé), who may just be in town to buy her family’s parkland – which is also the location of the annual Christmas celebration.

Richard Harmon, Juan Riedinger, Krystal Joy Brown, and Tina Lifford in 'Heaven Down Here'
David Astorga/Hallmark Media

Heaven Down Here

Air date: Thursday, December 14
Stars: Krystal Joy Brown, Tina Lifford, Juan Riedinger, Richard Harmon, Phylicia Rashad

Inspired by Mickey Guyton’s song of the same name, “Heaven Down Here” tells the story of four disparate people who find themselves stranded in a local diner on Christmas Eve when a snowstorm hits the town. Imami (Brown) is a widowed mother of two who’s having trouble making ends meet and reluctantly agrees to work the Christmas Eve shift, where she clashes with her boss Dan (Harmon), who doesn’t exactly embody the Christmas spirit. Felix (Riedinger) is a local pastor desperately trying to secure food for parishioners while his faith is challenged by his alienation by his son. Clara (Lifford) is a hospice nurse with an obstinate patient (Rashad) and whose daughter is moving away, causing her to question her place in this world. Throughout the evening, these four bicker, bond and unwittingly provide each other with the answer to their respective prayers.

Laura Vandervoort and Benjamin Ayres 
Courtesy of Hallmark Media

Miracle in Bethlehem, PA

Air date: Thursday, December 21
Stars: Laura Vandervoort, Benjamin Ayres
A New DaySpring Movie

Successful and fiercely independent, Mary Ann Brubeck (Vandervoort) adopts a baby girl to raise on her own just before Christmas. Due to weather, she and the baby get stuck in Bethlehem, PA for the holidays. When there is no room at the inn, her only option is to stay with the innkeeper’s brother Joe (Ayres), a quintessential bachelor who lives in a house that he treats like a barn. As Mary Ann learns the value of community by spending time with Joe’s family and participating in the local church’s Christmas events, Joe starts getting his act together with new motivation…and the two begin to see each other in a new light.

Hallmark Miracles of Christmas

