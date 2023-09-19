Hallmark Movies & Mysteries ‘Miracles of Christmas’: Everything to Know About 2023 Movies
Welcome to the best time of the year for those who like holiday movies, and of course, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “Miracles of Christmas” is part of that.
Like past years, Hallmark will be the destination for holiday movies, with 40 premiering across its two networks, Hallmark Channel (with “Countdown to Christmas”) and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Plus, the streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now, will have its own special offerings. It all begins on Friday, October 20, with the first film of “Countdown to Christmas,” and “Miracles of Christmas” kicks off just days later on Thursday, October 26.
Familiar faces appearing in the “Miracles of Christmas” films include Benjamin Ayres, Krystal Joy Brown, Nikki DeLoach, Brennan Elliott, Barbara Niven, Brendan Penny, Kimberley Sustad, and Victor Webster. New talent joining the Hallmark family in these movies include Chris Carmack, Erica Cerra, Mark Ghanimé, Grace Leer, Phylicia Rashad, and Juan Reidinger.
This year’s offerings include the sixth installment in the popular franchise from executive producer Blake Shelton, Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas. It will include Leer performing her original song “Star on Top of the Tree.” Also in music to listen for, Heaven Down Here was inspired by country star Mickey Guyton’s song of the same name, which is featured in the film.
Plus, keep a look out for surprise appearances by familiar faces and nods to favorite Hallmark movies or past iconic roles.
Scroll down to check out the “Miracles of Christmas” lineup, with all movies premiering at 8/7c unless otherwise noted.