Hallmark Movies Now 2023 Holiday Lineup: Extended Cuts, Early Premieres & New Movies

You’ll want to check out more than just Hallmark Channel‘s “Countdown to Christmas” and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries‘ “Miracles of Christmas” for your holiday needs in 2023 because there’s also the streaming service.

As part of this year’s celebration, Hallmark Movies Now, will feature special offerings. Subscribers will be able to check out two new original films a week before they air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries as well as two streaming exclusive premieres. Plus, the streaming service will have extended cuts of two 2022 hits, Three Wise Men and a Baby and A Holiday Spectacular.

Check out the full schedule of Hallmark Movies Now holiday offerings for 2023 below.