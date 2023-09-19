Hallmark Movies Now 2023 Holiday Lineup: Extended Cuts, Early Premieres & New Movies

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
'Three Wise Men and a Baby,' 'An Ice Palace Romance,' and 'A Holiday Spectacular'
Bettina Strauss/Hallmark Media; Albert Camicioli/Hallmark Media; David Scott Holloway/Hallmark Media

You’ll want to check out more than just Hallmark Channel‘s “Countdown to Christmas” and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries“Miracles of Christmas” for your holiday needs in 2023 because there’s also the streaming service.

As part of this year’s celebration, Hallmark Movies Now, will feature special offerings. Subscribers will be able to check out two new original films a week before they air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries as well as two streaming exclusive premieres. Plus, the streaming service will have extended cuts of two 2022 hits, Three Wise Men and a Baby and A Holiday Spectacular.

Check out the full schedule of Hallmark Movies Now holiday offerings for 2023 below.

Nikki DeLoach, Lucas Bryant, and Aias Dalman in 'A World Record Christmas'
Allister Foster/Hallmark Media

A World Record Christmas

Streaming date: Thursday, November 9
Stars: Nikki DeLoach, Lucas Bryant, Aias Dalman
Early access before the November 16 premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Charlie (Dalman) is an autistic boy determined to set a Guinness World Record by stacking 1400 Jenga blocks. His mother Marissa (DeLoach) and stepfather Eric (Bryant) encourage him to reach for his dream and they all celebrate when he gets the good news that he’ll have get his chance on Christmas Eve. In the spirit of the holiday, they organize a fundraiser giving the townspeople an opportunity to donate and decorate a Jenga block, with the proceeds going to benefit kids with autism. Charlie’s journey to setting the Jenga world record gives them all the chance to learn more not just about themselves, but about what family really means.

Shenae Grimes-Beech and Chris Carmack in 'Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas'
Johann Wall/Hallmark Media

Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas

Streaming date: Thursday, November 16
Stars: Shenae Grimes-Beech, Chris Carmack, Grace Leer
Early access before the November 30 premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Facing her first Christmas without her mother and looking to avoid loneliness, Carly (Grimes- Beech) heads to a quaint town to lead the church choir at Christmas. Once there, Carly meets Matthew (Carmack), a man back in town after serving in the army. As she gets to know Matthew, the choir and townspeople, she stumbles across clues that suggest she may have been brought here for a life changing reason. As the mystery unravels one thing is clear, this journey will teach Carly about true love, learning to trust, and that forgiveness is needed to finally heal.

Paul Campbell, Andrew Walker, and Tyler Hynes in 'Three Wise Men and a Baby'
Bettina Strauss/Hallmark Media

Three Wise Men and a Baby – EXTENDED CUT

Streaming date: Monday, November 27
Stars: Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Margaret Colin
A never-before-seen extended cut exclusive to Hallmark Movies Now

Three brothers (Campbell, Hynes, Walker) get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together to care for a baby over the holidays. As they slowly get the hang of things, they find themselves on unexpected journeys of self-discovery and begin to rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the damaged romantic and professional relationships in their respective lives…all while rediscovering their love of Christmas.

Rachael Leigh Cook and Sam Page
Courtesy of Hallmark Media

Rescuing Christmas (working title)

Streaming date: Thursday, December 7
Stars: Rachael Leigh Cook, Sam Page, Patrick Thomas O’Brien, Bailey Stender, T.
Mychael Rambo
Hallmark Movies Now Exclusive

In a world where Santa (Rambo) is real and wants to drum up some holiday spirit, two of Santa’s elves, Chuck (O’Brien) and Debbie (Stender), devise a plan to grant one human on Earth three wishes to kickstart the holidays. Unfortunately, that human is Erin (Cook), who has lost all affection for the season. Even a blind date set up by her sister, with the affable and charming Sam (Page), won’t change her mind about Christmas. But when she makes the mistake of wishing Christmas would “just disappear,” Erin wakes up to a world where the holiday never existed! Horrified, she realizes that she’s taken away everyone’s joy, so she enlists Sam to help her reinvent the festivities from scratch. In the process, Erin learns just how much this holiday and its traditions have meant to everyone around her — and how much Sam has come to mean to her.

Celeste Desjardins and Marcus Rosner in 'An Ice Palace Romance'
Albert Camicioli/Hallmark Media

An Ice Palace Romance

Streaming date: Thursday, December 14
Stars: Celeste Desjardins, Marcus Rosner
Hallmark Movies Now Exclusive

A journalist (Desjardins) faces old fears when she returns to her hometown ice rink to cover a story. With the help of the owner (Rosner) and his young daughter, she begins to reevaluate her life’s purpose.

Ginna Claire Mason and Derek Klena in 'A Holiday Spectacular'
David Scott Holloway/Hallmark Media

A Holiday Spectacular – EXTENDED CUT

Streaming date: Thursday, December 21
Stars: Ginna Claire Mason, Derek Klena, Eve Plumb, Ann-Margret, Featuring the Radio City Rockettes
Hallmark Movies Now Exclusive

In 1958, Maggie (Mason) is an heiress from Philadelphia who puts her high-society wedding plans on hold in order to sneak up to New York City and make her secret dream come true: dancing live on stage in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone in xXx: Return of Xander Cage
1
‘xXx: Xander Cage 4’ Bosses Drop Big Update as Vin Diesel Shares Photos With Deepika Padukone
Yellowstone106-4
2
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Blast CBS’ Heavily Censored Version of Streaming Hit
Matt Walks in 'Jeopardy!'
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Reveals ‘Great Consolation Prize’ From Previous Loss
Deanna Bolio on 'Jeopardy!
4
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Question Answer Ruled Wrong After Ken Jennings’ Acceptance
Shows affected by WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike
5
All the Shows Impacted By the Writers & Actors Strikes (So Far)