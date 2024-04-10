Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Could there be a JoLink baby on the horizon? A promo for the April 11 episode of Grey’s Anatomy certainly hints that Jo (Camilla Luddington) might be pregnant.

“I’m late,” Jo tells Link (Chris Carmack) in the Season 20 Episode 5 sneak peek. Jo’s words don’t register with Link in the moment and he replies, “For what?” Jo brings Link up to speed quickly. “My period,” she says, and the look on Link’s face is one of shock.

The official synopsis for the episode, titled “Never Felt So Alone,” reveals that “Jo and Link are forced to talk about the future.” Once the promo for the upcoming episode aired, fans became excited about the possibility of a JoLink baby and seeing a “mini version of Jo.”

Jo had her period late! can she be pregnant??!! if this happens the whole fandom is gonna cry of happiness and be able to see a mini version of Jo🤧😭🥹❤️@camilluddington #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/tnPQOo8kQA — Ignacia :) (@ignacipaz) April 5, 2024

DOES JO HAVE THE POSSIBILITY OF BEING PREGNANT? OMG I'M SCREAMING 🫣🤯 @camilluddington #GreysAnatomy — abriil VIO A TAYLOR (@i83styles) April 5, 2024

After a searing slow burn, Jo and Link finally faced their feelings for each other in the Season 19 finale. Since Link’s epic declaration of love, Jo and Link have been in the honeymoon phase of their relationship.

A baby would certainly change things for Jo and Link. However, a pregnancy scare would also test the couple and force them to figure out how serious they are about each other.

Jo’s motherhood journey has been a crucial aspect of her life on Grey’s Anatomy. When she was with Alex (Justin Chambers), they discussed the idea of becoming parents, but they both decided they weren’t ready at the time. Alex ended up leaving Jo when he found out that Izzie (Katherine Heigl) had used the frozen embryos she made with him and had given birth to twins.

In Season 15, viewers learned that Jo had an abortion years prior when she was still married to her abusive husband Paul (Matthew Morrison). She knew she couldn’t bring an innocent child into that relationship.

Jo is now a mom to Luna Wilson. She adopted her daughter after Luna’s birth mother died in Season 17. Link is already a dad to Scout, whom he shares with Amelia (Caterina Scorsone).

