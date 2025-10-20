‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Milestone Episodes Ranked From Worst to Best

Grey’s Anatomy just aired its 450th episode, which means that if you were to binge the medical drama without breaks, it would take you about two whole uninterrupted weeks to watch every episode that has hit ABC so far.

And the show’s staying power even has the cast members blown away. “I think I had gotten to the show shortly before the 250th episode. And I was like, ‘Whoa, this show is going to be off the air pretty soon. 250 episodes? That’s a lot, so surely, this must be nearly the end,’” Kelly McCreary, who returned to Grey’s for the 450th episode, told TV Insider. “And then we did the 300th celebration, then the 350th, and then I was there for the 400th, too, actually, now that I think about it. All of them seemed impossible milestones to reach.”

So how did Grey’s mark each of those milestones? Find out in the ranking below, in which we sort every 50th episode from least to most impactful.