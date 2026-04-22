What Kevin McKidd Is Doing Next After ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Exit

What To Know Kevin McKidd’s Owen Hunt is leaving Grey’s Anatomy in the Season 22 finale.

The actor-director has been busy lining up new work ever since his exit was announced.

It’s almost time for Grey’s Anatomy fans to say goodbye to Kevin McKidd‘s Owen Hunt, who is expected to depart the show alongside Kim Raver‘s Teddy Altman in the upcoming Season 22 finale. And now, McKidd, who is also the show’s most prolific director with more than four dozen episodes at the helm, is setting his sights on a boatload of new projects.

Here’s what he’ll do next.

He’ll lead a new drama series

As reported by Deadline, McKidd is now set to star in the lead for a new ITV drama called The Only Suspect. The series, which adapts Louise Candlish’s novel, is described as being set in London and following a couple, Alex and Beth, whose idyllic life conceals a dark secret. It will feature dual timelines in the ’90s and the present day.

The description tells us the story begins “in the sweltering summer of 1995, as a man buries a body during a violent storm. Thirty years later, another heatwave grips a very different world. The abandoned railway track where the body was hidden – running behind Alex and Beth’s street – is being transformed into a nature trail, spearheaded by Beth herself. What is a triumph for the neighbourhood instead threatens catastrophe for Alex… Because Alex is the young man who buried the body.”

In a statement on the casting news, McKidd said that it “feels like coming home” to rejoin the network. He previously starred in ITV’s thriller series Six Four.

He’s expected to star in a highly anticipated reboot

He’s also expected to star in the upcoming Highlander reboot film. His role is currently unknown.

It was previously rumored that he would star in the role of Connor MacLeod (first popularized by Christopher Lambert in the starring role) in 2011. McKidd, who is Scottish, was also expected to star as Thor in the Matthew Vaughn adaptation of the story back in 2008.

So he has a long history of start-and-stop attachments with the Highlander reboot efforts, but this time, it’s actually happening. Also starring in the picture are Henry Cavill, Russell Crowe, Marisa Abela, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Jeremy Irons, Djimon Hounsou, Max Zhang, and Drew McIntyre. Chad Stahelski is directing.

He’s also forging his own way with new projects

McKidd’s indie shingle, Ferryman Films, is partnering with STV Studios to produce new series, starting with optioning the adaptation of William Shaw’s The Red Shore.

McKidd said of the deal, “I created Ferryman Films to build distinctive, character-led stories that have the potential to connect widely with audiences internationally. Scotland is a huge part of Ferryman’s DNA because it’s such an important part of who I am. However, we’re not limiting ourselves to stories set there – for us it’s about finding projects with real identity, wherever they come from. We’re genuinely excited to be joining forces with STV Studios and its drama labels.”

Previously, amid the announcement of his exit from Grey’s, McKidd issued a statement that confirmed he was looking forward after so many years on the ABC medical drama: “Grey’s Anatomy has been a huge chapter of my life, creatively and personally, and I’m deeply grateful for everything the show has given me over the years,” said McKidd. “As that chapter comes to a close, I’m looking forward to what’s ahead — building new work, telling new stories, and taking everything I’ve learned into the next phase of my career,” he said.

Now, it looks like he’s wasting exactly zero time doing just that.

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC