Pick Us, Choose Us, Love Us! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Grey's Anatomy Newsletter:

Of the hundreds of medical cases we’ve followed on Grey’s Anatomy, some are so bizarre, they’ve lodged in our memory like a bazooka projectile in the chest… or, perhaps, a fir tree in the lung.

Yes, both of those maladies became storylines on the show, and we can only imagine what Season 22 has in store when it premieres on Thursday, October 9, at 10/9c. While we wait to see who comes in through the Grey Sloan Memorial doors next, here are our picks for the wildest Grey’s cases so far.

10. Fish Gone Upstream

Lawrence (Mitch Pileggi) goes from hospital board chair to hospital patient in Season 3’s “Desire” when he comes back from a trip to the Amazon with swollen testicles. As it turns out, a candiru fish swam up his urethra and died, creating the blockage. Sounds painful all around!

9. Stuck Together in Sex

Season 3’s “Oh, the Guilt” introduces us to the curious case of Adam (Arye Gross) and Sonya (Faith Prince), ex-spouses having an affair with one another. After his penis piercing hooks onto her IUD in the heat of the moment, they arrive at the hospital hopelessly intertwined. Luckily, the docs are able to separate them again… but not before their kid walks in to see them together.

8. Toxic Blood

Marina (Amanda Collins), a patient in Season 3’s “Wishin’ and Hopin’,” thought she just had a case of colon cancer. But because of a reaction between her chemotherapy drugs and an herbal supplement she was taking, her blood turned toxic, and many of the surgeons fall ill as they treated her.

7. Two Victims, One Pole

Seattle Grace is inundated with train-crash casualties in Season 2’s “Into Like a Train,” including Bonnie (Monica Keena) and Tom (Bruce A. Young), two people impaled on the same pole. The surgeons deduce that only one of them can live, and they go with Tom, since his injuries are less severe.

6. Tree Man Syndrome

Season 7’s unfortunately-titled “Superfreak” has the docs treating Jerry (Art Chudabala), whose case of human papillomavirus has resulted in tree-like warts covering his body. Turns out, that’s a real condition called epidermodysplasia verruciformis, otherwise known as tree man syndrome.

5. Fir Inside Lung

Raul (Wilmer Calderon) has a foreign body in his lung, as the docs discover in Season 7’s “I Will Survive,” but that foreign body turns out to be a fir tree that is still growing. “Somehow, it just adapted,” Cristina says, as if that explains everything.

4. One Leg in the Middle

In Season 12’s “All Eyez on Me,” a contingent of Grey Sloan docs head to a military hospital to treat Brian (Brett Zimmerman), an Army sergeant with osteosarcoma. And Callie gets the idea to amputate his left leg, turn the end of his right femur into a sacrum, and reattach his right leg in the middle of his body for safe keeping.

3. Bomb in Chest

The hospital goes into code black in Season 2’s “It’s the End of the World” when WWII-weapon hobbyist James (John Bishop), who accidentally shot himself with a bazooka, reaches Seattle Grace with an explosive still in his chest. James survives the injury; the bomb squad leader, played by pre-Friday Night Lights Kyle Chandler, tragically, does not.

2. Minor Injury After 12,000-Foot Fall

Rick (David Denman) ought to have bought a lottery ticket after Season 4’s “Kung Fu Fighting.” After free-falling 12,000 feet in a skydiving accident, his only injury is an appendix hematoma. Grey’s tries to wave this implausibility away with Bailey saying, “The body’s an amazing thing.”

1. Boy Stuck in Concrete

In “Freedom,” Season 4’s two-part finale, a teenager named Andrew (James Immekus) jumped into a vat of cement to impress a female friend (played by Jana Kramer). After suffering crush injuries, third-degree burns, and a pulmonary embolism, the kid barely makes it out alive, thanks to our docs’ heroics. Just another day at the hospital!

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 22 Premiere, Thursday, October 9, 10/9c, ABC