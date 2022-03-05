10 Most-Watched ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Episodes So Far

The hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy is closing in on its 400th episode, which might end up being the Season 18 finale but won’t be the series finale, thanks to ABC’s recent Season 19 order.

That 400th episode will undoubtedly be a milestone installment—with showrunner Krista Vernoff teasing a “pretty big event” in a recent TVLine interview—but it likely won’t rank among the most-watched Grey’s hours of all time.

That’s because Grey’s isn’t pulling in dozens of millions of live viewers like it did in its early years, since TV audiences have splintered in this digital age. (Grey’s is, however, still ranking in the 10 top-rated series on TV for 18-to-49-year-old adults, and it’s certainly doing well in streaming and delayed viewing.) In fact, the 10 most-watched Grey’s episodes so far all fall within the hospital show’s first three seasons. These are those superlative episodes.

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC