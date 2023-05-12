The celebration of medical marvels and potential wedded bliss loom in the two-hour Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 finale on Thursday, May 18 on ABC.

Beyond the interpersonal drama at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital (will Simone leave her fiancé at the altar for Lucas?), the finale will mark the return of Meredith Grey following Ellen Pompeo‘s exit earlier this season.

In the two-parter, titled “Wedding Bell Blues/Happily Ever After” and directed by star Kevin McKidd, Simone’s (Alexis Floyd) wedding day arrives as Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Link’s (Chris Carmack) relationship hits a major turning point. Meanwhile, the attending surgeons fly to Boston, forcing a reunion between Nick (Scott Speedman) and Meredith, and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) gets a big surprise.

Nick, Winston (Anthony Hill), and Maggie (Kelly McCreary, whose last episode as a series regular was April 13), are all up for Catherine Fox awards in the finale.

In Episode 18, Nick angered Weber (James Pickens Jr.) when he refused to attend the ceremony but caved by the end of the episode. He’s shipping up to Boston with the rest of the Grey Sloan crew in the finale, and the ceremony will reveal the year’s honorees. The finale promo also reveals that Maggie will return for the awards ceremony, bringing her and Winston back together following her move to Chicago.

See Meredith reunite with Nick, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), Catherine (Debbie Allen), Bailey, Ben (Jason George), and Winston in the photos from the Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 finale below. Also in the photos: guest stars Marla Gibbs and Jonathan Adams!

Be sure to tune in to see what happens when Meredith and Nick and Maggie and Winston reunite.