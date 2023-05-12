Meredith & Nick Reunite in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19 Finale (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Scott Speedman (L) and Ellen Pompeo (R) in the 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 finale
ABC/Raymond Liu

Grey's Anatomy

 More

The celebration of medical marvels and potential wedded bliss loom in the two-hour Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 finale on Thursday, May 18 on ABC.

Beyond the interpersonal drama at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital (will Simone leave her fiancé at the altar for Lucas?), the finale will mark the return of Meredith Grey following Ellen Pompeo‘s exit earlier this season.

In the two-parter, titled “Wedding Bell Blues/Happily Ever After” and directed by star Kevin McKidd, Simone’s (Alexis Floyd) wedding day arrives as Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Link’s (Chris Carmack) relationship hits a major turning point. Meanwhile, the attending surgeons fly to Boston, forcing a reunion between Nick (Scott Speedman) and Meredith, and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) gets a big surprise.

Nick, Winston (Anthony Hill), and Maggie (Kelly McCreary, whose last episode as a series regular was April 13), are all up for Catherine Fox awards in the finale.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19 Episode 18: An Ex-Surgeon Is Rehired (RECAP)
Related

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19 Episode 18: An Ex-Surgeon Is Rehired (RECAP)

In Episode 18, Nick angered Weber (James Pickens Jr.) when he refused to attend the ceremony but caved by the end of the episode. He’s shipping up to Boston with the rest of the Grey Sloan crew in the finale, and the ceremony will reveal the year’s honorees. The finale promo also reveals that Maggie will return for the awards ceremony, bringing her and Winston back together following her move to Chicago.

See Meredith reunite with Nick, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), Catherine (Debbie Allen), Bailey, Ben (Jason George), and Winston in the photos from the Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 finale below. Also in the photos: guest stars Marla Gibbs and Jonathan Adams!

Be sure to tune in to see what happens when Meredith and Nick and Maggie and Winston reunite.

Grey’s Anatomy, 2-Hour Season 19 Finale, Thursday, May 18, 9/8c, ABC

Ellen Pompeo in the 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 finale
ABC/Raymond Liu

Meredith is back! And she’s getting visitors in Boston

Ellen Pompeo in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC/Raymond Liu

What is she working on?

Ellen Pompeo and Caterina Scorsone in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC/Raymond Liu

A sister-in-law reunion for Meredith and Amelia

Scott Speedman in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC/Raymond Liu

It looks like Nick is part of this reunion as well

Caterina Scorsone in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC/Raymond Liu

What’s concerning Amelia?

Scott Speedman in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC/Raymond Liu

Could they all be working on a case together?

Chandra Wilson in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC/Raymond Liu

Bailey, what’s on your mind?

Camilla Luddington, Chris Carmack, and Kim Raver in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC/Raymond Liu

Jo, Link, and Teddy consider their options

Camilla Luddington and Chris Carmack in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC/Raymond Liu

Yeah, these two are just “roommates”

James Pickens Jr., Chandra Wilson, and Debbie Allen in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC/Raymond Liu

Pack your bags, Grey Sloan!

Scott Speedman, Anthony Hill, and Caterina Scorsone in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC/Raymond Liu

Their bags are packed, they’re ready to go

Caterina Scorsone, James Pickens Jr., and Chandra Wilson in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC/Raymond Liu

A surprise reveal?

Marla Gibbs and Adelaide Kane in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC/Bonnie Osborne

Enter Marla Gibbs!

Marla Gibbs, Adelaide Kane, and William Martinez in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC/Bonnie Osborne

Here comes the bride

Midori Francis, Jaicy Elliot, and William Martinez in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC/Bonnie Osborne

Yasuda and Helm on their date at the wedding!

Jonathan Adams and Alexis Floyd in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC/Bonnie Osborne

Simone prepares to walk down the aisle

Jonathan Adams and Alexis Floyd in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC/Bonnie Osborne

Jonathan Adams appears to play a loved one of Simone

Marla Gibbs, Alexis Floyd, and Kevin McKidd in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC/Bonnie Osborne

Gibbs and Floyd pose with finale director McKidd

Scott Speedman and Ellen Pompeo in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC/Raymond Liu

Could Nick move to Boston to be with Meredith?

Anthony Hill in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC/Raymond Liu

Could seeing Maggie at the Catherine Fox Awards make Winston want to move to Chicago to be her?

Ellen Pompeo, Debbie Allen, and Dorian Gregory in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC/Raymond Liu

Meredith and Catherine mingle at the Catherine Fox Awards ceremony

Debbie Allen in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC/Raymond Liu

Catherine addresses the audience at her eponymous award ceremony

Ellen Pompeo in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC/Raymond Liu

Meredith speaks at the ceremony

Scott Speedman in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC/Raymond Liu

Nick watches the event with a smile

Chandra Wilson and Jason George in 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC/Raymond Liu

We love seeing Bailey and Warren together

Grey's Anatomy

Alexis Floyd

Anthony Hill

Camilla Luddington

Caterina Scorsone

Chandra Wilson

Chris Carmack

Debbie Allen

Ellen Pompeo

Jaicy Elliot

James Pickens Jr.

Jason George

Kevin McKidd

Kim Raver

Midori Francis

William Martinez

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wilmer Valderrama in 'NCIS'
1
Ducky’s Return & Torres Locked up in ‘NCIS’ Season 20 Finale
'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Chicago Fire,' and '9-1-1'
2
‘9-1-1,’ ‘Chicago Fire’ & More Shows With Potential Finale Exits
Anthony Geary, Jackie Zeman in General Hospital
3
‘General Hospital’ Icon Anthony Geary & Other Stars Mourn Jacklyn Zeman
Group shot from 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19, Episode 18
4
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: An Ex-Surgeon Gets Her Job Back
Danielle Pinnock and Rebecca Wisocky in 'Ghosts'
5
‘Ghosts’ Star Reacts to Season 2 Finale Twist — What’s Next?