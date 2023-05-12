‘9-1-1,’ ‘Chicago Fire’ & More Shows With Potential Finale Exits

We’re at that time of the year again, and with season finales comes the possibility of having to say goodbye to a favorite character.

When it comes to TV shows during the 2022-2023 season, a few potential exits have already been set up, whether via ongoing storylines or what we know about some finales. 9-1-1 is putting members of the 118 in danger. Disaster will strike at an event on Station 19. We know NCIS is ending on a cliffhanger. Over in Chicago, one first responder is off with another program (understandably due to actor availability), while one of the hospital staff is looking elsewhere with recent changes.

Scroll down to check out those and other shows we’re worried could be losing a character at the end of the season. (We hope we’re wrong.)