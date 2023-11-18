‘Great British Baking Show’: Highs & Lows of Season 12

Ten weeks, 30 challenges, 12 new bakers, and one new host make up Season 14 of The Great British Baking Show. New co-host Alison Hammond joins Noel Fielding, alongside judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, under the iconic white tent. Abbi, Amos, Cristy, Dan, Dana, Josh, Keith, Matty, Nicky, Rowan, Saku, and Tasha are the 12 amateur bakers picked out of over 16,000 who applied, and each is incredibly eager to take home the crown.

But being an amateur baker comes with lots of room to learn, and with learning comes making mistakes. With plenty of kitchen disasters in store, the 12 bakers try their hand at the signature, technical, and showstopper challenges. As of week 7, the bakers have delved into cakes, biscuits, bread, chocolate, pastry, botanical, and desserts, and few have already earned the coveted Paul Hollywood handshake. With two weeks left, here are some of the best highs and lows of the season.

The Great British Baking Show, Fridays, Netflix