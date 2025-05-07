‘Great British Baking Show’ Season 15 Cast Reunite For Wedding of ‘Hugs, Cake and Chaos’

Great British Baking Show fans got a pleasant surprise on Tuesday (May 6) when Season 15 finalist Christiaan de Vries revealed he and his castmates recently reunited for a fellow contestant’s wedding.

De Vries, who finished as runner-up to Georgie Grasso in the 2024 season, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a gallery of photos from the wedding of fellow contestant Mike Wilkins, who tied the knot with his partner Matt Greenwood on Saturday (May 3).

“Too many golden BTS moments not to share. One of the most joyful weddings I’ve been to — and the full GBBO squad reunited… in a tent, of course. Some things never change! 👀” De Vries wrote. “Swipe for hugs, cake, and chaos.”

The photos show the reality baking show cast gathered at the Nolands Farm in Wiltshire, where the colorful wedding took place. De Vries is seen posing for pictures with his castmates Grasso, Illiyin Morrison, Dylan Bachelet, Nelly Ghaffar, Sumayah Kazi, Gill Howard, John Mincher, Hazel Vaughan, and Andy Ryan.

Other images show the cast enjoying the wedding reception meal under a Baking Show style tent and watching a firework display over the fields.

De Vries also shared a video montage of the special day, including the guests taking a tractor ride to the venue. He also shared, “We were all asked to bring pudding, so I made this little wedding cake, but it was quite scary to take it on a long road trip to the farm. But it got there all right.”

In the caption, De Vries added, “This day was EPIC–celebrating Mike and Matt’s wedding. A love worth celebrating, especially in this day and age, and I couldn’t feel happier was able to be part of it. Congratulations darlings!”

Wilkins replied to De Vries’ post, writing, “Oh darling this is so so perfect!! 🥹🥹😭 What a gorgeous gorgeous video!!! 😭🥹🥰 Thank you so so much for joining us to help make this day the best of our lives!! 🥹🥰”

The official Baking Show account also commented, saying, “This makes us so so so so happy.”

Fans also loved the reunion and flooded the comments section with their reactions.

“This is what so many of us fans love about Bake Off, y’all become so close and extended family. What a great model for the world. Love you all! 🥳🤗❤️👏🎊🥂” wrote one fan.

“Omg this looks like dream wedding! Massive congratulations to wonderful couple!” said another.

Another added, “Thank you for sending the pictures of such a joyous occasion. It’s truly wonderful seeing how you are all still connected. It makes my heart sing.”

“What a glorious day- and so glad to see our glorious bakers! The best for joy, skill and outright love,” said one commenter.

“Love seeing everyone together !!! Friendship goals!” another wrote.

“Simply stunning and so great to see the crew together!!!” added one user.

Another suggested, “This should’ve been a reunion episode.”

“So wonderful you all went,” said another, while De Vries replied, “Best day with the best people.”