Everything to Know About the 2022 Grammy Awards: Performers, Host & More

The 2022 Grammys are airing live Sunday, April 3, on CBS. The awards ceremony was bumped from January to April due to COVID-19 safety concerns, but music’s biggest night is finally here.

Below, we break down everything you need to know about the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, from how to watch it live to who’s hosting and performing.

Where, How, and When to Watch?

The 2022 Grammy Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3. The broadcast begins at 8/7c. The ceremony will air live on CBS, and cable subscribers can stream it for free on the CBS app and CBS.com with their cable login.

For those without cable, the Grammys will stream on Paramount+ — the official streamer of the Grammys. The livestream can also be watched through Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV subscriptions, many of which offer free trials.

Who’s Hosting?

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is hosting the 2022 Grammys, returning to the gig for the second year in a row. He hosted the 2021 ceremony when it was held mostly outdoors and attendees had to wear masks. (Most of them wore masks that matched their looks, making a weird situation more fun.)

“I was just lucky to be a part of it,” Noah told CBS Mornings of the 2021 Grammys. “And I guess we had such a good time that we were like, imagine if we had people there, how much more fun would we have had, and so this year, the Grammys is going to be back.”

“Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics,” added Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the Grammys stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.”

Which Stars Are Presenting?

The 2022 Grammys presenters hail from every genre of music and include actors. Viewers will see Kelsea Ballerini, Lenny Kravitz, Avril Lavigne, Jared Leto, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Anthony Mackie, Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell, Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Keith Urban, and Questlove take the stage to present awards.

Who’s Performing?

The 2022 Grammys performers is a star-studded list, including Billie Eilish, BTS, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber (who received eight nominations), and Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic. While Doja Cat also received eight nominations and Taylor Swift was nominated for Album of the Year, they won’t be taking the stage. Nor is Kanye West, who’s also nominated for Album of the Year. His recent social media behavior prompted the awards show to cancel his planned performance.

Jon Batiste, the most-nominated artist this year, will perform. H.E.R., John Legend, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Curtis Stewart, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, and Nas are all performing as well. Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola, and Billy Strings are appearing in special performances. And Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Rachel Zegler, and Ben Platt will perform a special tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim.

A tribute for Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins — who died March 25 — will also take place during the ceremony, though it’s not clear if it will be a musical tribute.

Who Is Nominated?

The list of 2022 Grammy nominees is stacked with both music veterans and newcomers. Nominated in the most categories is Batiste, whose We Are album is up for the top awards. Here’s who’s nominated in the biggest categories of the night:

Album of the Year:

Jon Batiste – We Are

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

H.E.R. – Back of My Mind

Lil Nas X – Montero

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Taylor Swift – Evermore

Kanye West – Donda

Record of the Year:

ABBA – “I Still Have Faith in You”

Jon Batiste – “Freedom”

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – “I Get a Kick Out of You”

Justin Bieber – “Peaches” [ft. Daniel Cesar and Giveon]

Brandi Carlile – “Right on Time”

Doja Cat – “Kiss Me More” [ft. SZA]

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Song of the Year:

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile – “A Beautiful Noise”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

H.E.R. – “Fight for You”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Kiss Me More” [ft. SZA]

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

Justin Bieber – “Peaches” [ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon]

Brandi Carlile – “Right on Time”

Best New Artist:

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Other exciting nominations include The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical in the musical theater album category. The album, created by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, was a viral TikTok musical inspired by Bridgerton Season 1.