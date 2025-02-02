Grammys 2025: See the Red Carpet Arrivals

The biggest stars of the music world are aligning on Sunday (February 2) night for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles to celebrate the most talented artists of the year from across the genres.

The event, hosted by Trevor Noah, promises to be a big celebration of the recording industry’s finest acts, airing live from the Crypto.com Arena on CBS and Paramount+. The list of nominees, performers, and presenters is stacked, so the red carpet has been covered with A-listers.

Some of the standout moments of the carpet have included Taylor Swift in Kansas City Chiefs red (a wink to her Super Bowl-bound beau Travis Kelce, no doubt), Kanye West and Bianca Censori challenging the censors with her NSFW sheer dress reveal, and Chappell Roan rocking vintage Jean Paul Gaultier.

Check out all the major arrivals below!