Grammys 2025: See the Red Carpet Arrivals

Grammys 2025 Red Carpet Arrivals: Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan & More (PHOTOS)

Chappell Roan, Cardi B and Taylor Swift
The biggest stars of the music world are aligning on Sunday (February 2) night for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles to celebrate the most talented artists of the year from across the genres.

The event, hosted by Trevor Noah, promises to be a big celebration of the recording industry’s finest acts, airing live from the Crypto.com Arena on CBS and Paramount+. The list of nominees, performers, and presenters is stacked, so the red carpet has been covered with A-listers.

Some of the standout moments of the carpet have included Taylor Swift in Kansas City Chiefs red (a wink to her Super Bowl-bound beau Travis Kelce, no doubt), Kanye West and Bianca Censori challenging the censors with her NSFW sheer dress reveal, and Chappell Roan rocking vintage Jean Paul Gaultier.

Check out all the major arrivals below!

Taylor Swift at the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles

Taylor Swift

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Janelle Monáe and Cynthia Erivo attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Janelle Monae and Cynthia Erivo

Lady Gaga attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lady Gaga

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys

Cardi B attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cardi B

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Olivia Rodrigo

Miley Cyrus attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Charli XCX attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Charlie XCX

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: GloRilla attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

GloRilla

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish at the 67th GRAMMY Awards

Billie Eilish

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Chappell Roan at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Getty Images

Chappell Roan

Troye Sivan attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Shaboozey attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Teddy Swims

Madison Beer attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Madison Beer

Kacey Musgraves attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kacey Musgraves

Benson Boone at the 67th GRAMMY Awards
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Benson Boone

Kelsea Ballerini attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson

Coco Jones attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Coco Jones

Host Trevor Noah attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Trevor Noah

Sheryl Crow attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sheryl Crow

Nikki Glaser attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Nikki Glaser

Will Smith attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Will Smith

Doechii attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Doechii

Ty Dolla Sign attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ty Dolla Sign

Gracie Abrams attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Gracie Abrams

Tori Kelly attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tori Kelly

St. Vincent and Charlotte Kemp Muhl attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

St. Vincent and Charlotte Kemp

Jaden Smith and Willow Smith attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jaden and Willow Smith

Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Tré Cool of Green Day attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Tré Cool of Green Day

Norah Jones attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Norah Jones

