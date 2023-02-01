Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS, Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS, Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

History could be made on Sunday, February 5.

Even if Beyoncé wins only half of the categories in which she’s nominated at the 65th Grammy Awards, she’ll become the top Grammy winner of all time, breaking her current tie with producer Quincy Jones and leaping over late conductor Georg Solti.

With her nine nods, the “Break My Soul” singer leads this year’s nominees. Other music superstars, however, aren’t far behind, and there’s a six-way tie for individuals with six nominations. Here, in ascending order, are the 2023 Grammys’ most nominated artists.

65th Grammy Awards, Sunday, February 5, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+