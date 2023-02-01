2023 Grammy Awards: 10 Artists With the Most Nominations

Dan Clarendon
Kendrick Lamar Beyoncé Harry Styles
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS, Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS, Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

History could be made on Sunday, February 5.

Even if Beyoncé wins only half of the categories in which she’s nominated at the 65th Grammy Awards, she’ll become the top Grammy winner of all time, breaking her current tie with producer Quincy Jones and leaping over late conductor Georg Solti.

With her nine nods, the “Break My Soul” singer leads this year’s nominees. Other music superstars, however, aren’t far behind, and there’s a six-way tie for individuals with six nominations. Here, in ascending order, are the 2023 Grammys’ most nominated artists.

65th Grammy Awards, Sunday, February 5, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+

Mary J. Blige
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

Mary J. Blige: 6 nominations

This R&B superstar, who will perform at the 2023 Grammys, is one of six individuals who got six nominations this year — and this is the first time that one of her albums got a nod for Album of the Year.

  • Record of the Year: “Good Morning Gorgeous”
  • Album of the Year: Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
  • Best R&B Performance: “Here With Me”
  • Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Good Morning Gorgeous”
  • Best R&B Song: “Good Morning Gorgeous”
  • Best R&B Album: Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
DJ Khaled
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

DJ Khaled: 6 nominations

The DJ and producer, born Khaled Mohammed Khaled, went from four career Grammy nominations to 10 this year, having never earned more than one per year until now. And one of this year’s nominations recognizes his work on Mary J. Blige’s album Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe).

  • Album of the Year: Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
  • Song of the Year: “God Did”
  • Best Rap Performance: “God Did”
  • Best Melodic Rap Performance: “Beautiful”
  • Best Rap Song: “God Did”
  • Best Rap Album: God Did
Future
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Future: 6 nominations

Like DJ Khaled, Future now has a Grammy history of one win and 10 nominations. And the rapper is competing against himself in the Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song fields.

  • Best Rap Performance: “Pushin P”
  • Best Melodic Rap Performance: “Wait for U”
  • Best Melodic Rap Performance: “Beautiful”
  • Best Rap Song: “Wait for U”
  • Best Rap Song: “Pushin P”
  • Best Rap Album: I Never Liked You
Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant: 6 nominations

Thanks to his songwriting and producing work on Beyoncé’s album Renaissance, The-Dream has six nominations this year, including three just for her song “Break My Soul.” He won his first Grammys in 2010 for his work on Bey’s song “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).”

  • Record of the Year: “Break My Soul”
  • Album of the Year: Renaissance
  • Song of the Year: “Break My Soul”
  • Best Dance/Electronic Recording: “Break My Soul”
  • Best R&B Song: “Cuff It”
  • Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Randy Merrill
Instagram

Randy Merrill: 6 nominations

Though he doesn’t have the name recognition as some of this year’s other Grammy faves, Merrill puts the “master” in “mastering engineer,” having earned six Grammy nominations this year for his work with Adele, Harry Styles, and Coldplay.

  • Record of the Year: “As It Was”
  • Record of the Year: “Easy on Me”
  • Album of the Year: Harry’s House
  • Album of the Year: Music of the Spheres
  • Album of the Year: 30
  • Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Harry’s House
Harry Styles
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Harry Styles: 6 nominations

“Harry, you’re no good alone,” he sings? Au contraire. This former One Direction member has earned nine nominations as a solo artist, including six this year alone, and four just for his hit song “As It Was.”

  • Record of the Year: “As It Was”
  • Album of the Year: Harry’s House
  • Song of the Year: “As It Was”
  • Best Pop Solo Performance: “As It Was”
  • Best Pop Vocal Album: Harry’s House
  • Best Music Video: “As It Was”
Adele
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Adele: 7 nominations

This British powerhouse is tied with Beyoncé for most Grammys won by a female artist in a single night — they’ve both left a Grammys ceremony with six trophies — and they’re once again competing in the Album, Record, and Song of the Year categories.

  • Record of the Year: “Easy on Me”
  • Album of the Year: 30
  • Song of the Year: “Easy on Me”
  • Best Pop Solo Performance: “Easy on Me”
  • Best Pop Vocal Album: 30
  • Best Music Video: “Easy on Me”
  • Best Music Film: Adele One Night Only
Brandi Carlile
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Brandi Carlile: 7 nominations

Carlile, who’s also performing at this year’s Grammys, now has a career total of 24 Grammy nominations — and this year, she earned her first nods in the Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance, and Best Pop Solo Performance categories.

  • Record of the Year: “You and Me on the Rock”
  • Album of the Year: In These Silent Days
  • Best Rock Performance: “Broken Horses”
  • Best Rock Song: “Broken Horses”
  • Best Americana Performance: “You and Me on the Rock”
  • Best American Roots Song: “You and Me on the Rock”
  • Best Americana Album: In These Silent Days
Kendrick Lamar
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Kendrick Lamar: 8 nominations

Lamar has already won 14 Grammy Awards, including five for DAMN., an album that made the 35-year-old the first-ever rapper to win a Pulitzer Prize.

  • Record of the Year: “The Heart Part 5”
  • Album of the Year: Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
  • Song of the Year: “The Heart Part 5”
  • Best Rap Performance: “The Heart Part 5”
  • Best Melodic Rap Performance: “Die Hard”
  • Best Rap Song: “The Heart Part 5”
  • Best Rap Album: Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
  • Best Music Video: “The Heart Part 5”
Beyoncé
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beyoncé: 9 nominations

They don’t call her Queen Bey for nothing. Beyoncé just needs four more trophies to become the Grammys’ winningest artist in history. Plus, she’s tied with husband Jay-Z for the awards show’s most-nominated artist ever.

  • Record of the Year: “Break My Soul”
  • Album of the Year: Renaissance
  • Song of the Year: “Break My Soul”
  • Best Dance/Electronic Recording: “Break My Soul”
  • Best Dance/Electronic Music Album: Renaissance
  • Best R&B Performance: “Virgo’s Groove”
  • Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Plastic Off the Sofa”
  • Best R&B Song: “Cuff It”
  • Best Song Written for Visual Media: “Be Alive” from King Richard

