‘Good Sam’ Sneak Peek: Will Sam & Malcolm Have Their Dinner Date? (VIDEO)

Work may have kept Dr. Sam Griffith (Sophia Bush) and the hospital’s director of finance, Malcolm Kingsley (Edwin Hodge), from getting dinner in the CBS medical drama’s series premiere, but will they give it a second attempt?

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the January 12 episode of Good Sam, that’s what brings Malcolm to Sam’s office, and her mother, Vivian (Wendy Crewson), quickly exits when she realizes. With a board meeting the next day, “does that mean you’re preparing for Mr. Byron Kingsley’s arrival?” Sam asks Malcolm. As chairman of the board, yes, his father will be there.

“So tomorrow is take your dad to work day for both of us?” she asks. “Always puts me a little on edge whenever he comes in,” Malcolm admits. Can she help? “You could go to dinner with me tonight,” he says. Watch the clip above as they share their usual dinner routines and to see if she accepts the invite.

Also in “Natural Order,” Sam fights to keep her new leadership role as chief of surgery when her father and former boss, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Jason Isaacs), takes his case for reinstatement directly to the hospital board. (He’s supposed to be proctored — by Sam — before he can fully return to work after he was shot in the series premiere. He isn’t too pleased with that.) Plus, resident Dr. Caleb Tucker (Michael Stahl-David) forms an unexpected connection to a patient battling a mystery condition.

Good Sam, Wednesdays, 10/9c, CBS