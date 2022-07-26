‘Good Girls’: Retta Says One Person ‘Ruined’ Show’s Chances of a Return (VIDEO)

Good Girls fans may finally have to give up hope for a fifth-season return as star Retta teased the reason behind the show’s cancellation drama.

Sitting down for an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the actress was asked by Kelly Ripa, “What about Good Girls, is that not coming back?” The blunt question received a blunt answer from Retta who calmly stated that “it is not” coming back.

The answer elicited boos from Live‘s audience and it was clear that the hosts and Retta feel the same about the revelation. “We were very close to a fifth season, but one person ruined it for all of the cast and crew, and so it’s not back,” Retta added.

“Wait… but if one person ruins it for cast and crew, can you, just like, get rid of the one person and then bring in another person?” Ripa argued. “I think it was a little too close to when they would have to start and figure out story… so, no,” Retta answered. Needless to say, our hopes have been dashed.

See Also 'Good Girls': Mae Whitman, Christina Hendricks & Retta Reunite (PHOTO) 'They will literally never tear us apart,' Whitman captioned the photo of the stars of the former NBC dramedy.

Good Girls debuted in 2018 and ran for four seasons on NBC until it was canceled in 2021. It starred Retta alongside Christina Hendricks and Mae Whitman as suburban moms who broke bad. Some fans began petitioning to save the series immediately after the cancellation news and streaming stats proved strong for the show on Netflix, but it seems behind-the-scenes drama prevented the show’s possible fifth-season return from happening somewhere besides NBC.

Watch the full clip of Retta’s interview, below, and let us know what you think of the revelation in the comments section.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Good Girls, Streaming now, Netflix