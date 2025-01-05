Golden Globes 2025 Arrivals: All the Fashion on the Red Carpet (PHOTOS)
The Golden Globes are here once again. The biggest stars of film and television alike are aligning at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday (January 5) night to celebrate the best and brightest productions and performances of the year.
The Globes have been plagued with controversies (including some of this year’s eyebrow-raising snubs), but the show is still considered one of the most fun awards events of the season for attendees, as it’s a rare merging of silver and small screen players, with booze to boot.
So how did this year’s Golden Globes nominees, presenters, and other guests dress for the occasion? Here’s a look at the red carpet arrivals for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.
