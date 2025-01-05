Golden Globes 2025 Arrivals: All the Fashion on the Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

Cate Blanchett, Angelina Jolie, Glen Powell, and Zoe Saldana
The Golden Globes are here once again. The biggest stars of film and television alike are aligning at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday (January 5) night to celebrate the best and brightest productions and performances of the year.

The Globes have been plagued with controversies (including some of this year’s eyebrow-raising snubs), but the show is still considered one of the most fun awards events of the season for attendees, as it’s a rare merging of silver and small screen players, with booze to boot. 

So how did this year’s Golden Globes nominees, presenters, and other guests dress for the occasion? Here’s a look at the red carpet arrivals for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

Emma D’Arcy attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Emma D'Arcy

Who wouldn’t be Team Rhaenyra?

Michelle Yeoh attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star was a delight.

Sebastian Stan attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sebastian Stan

The Apprentice star was all smiles on the red carpet.

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry

The Top Gun: Maverick star looked dapper alongside his wife.

Lisa Ann Walter attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lisa Ann Walter

The Abbott Elementary star went full glam in red.

Nicole Kidman attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

The Babygirl and The Perfect Couple star was completely captivating.

Andrew Garfield attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Andrew Garfield

The We Live in Time star was sleek in dark green.

Emma Stone attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Emma Stone

She debuted a chic new ‘do.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Salma Hayek attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Salma Hayek

The megastar was jaw-dropping in this brown body-hugging dress.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Tilda Swinton attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tilda Swinton

The Room Next Door star went with a coy pantsuit.

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ewan MacGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead

The Fargo stars were packing the PDA during their red carpet appearance.

Kieran Culkin attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kieran Culkin

The Succession star returned in black.

Jeff Goldblum attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum

The Jurassic Park star wowed with this colorful suit.

Jake Gyllenhaal attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal

The Presumed Innocent star showed up in style, too.

Sarah Paulson attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson

The American Horror Story star rocked a layered black ensemble.

Zahara Jolie and Angelina Jolie attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and Zahara

The Maria star had the ultimate accessory.

Ariana Grande attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ariana Grande

The Wicked star was absolutely a good witch in vintage Givenchy.

Cynthia Erivo attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

There’s nothing Wicked about this red carpet look.

Dwayne Johnson attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

What can he say except “You’re Welcome”?

Zendaya attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Zendaya

The Euphoria star opted for a sweeping orange gown.

Miley Cyrus attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

The Grammy winner didn’t have to buy herself flowers this time.

Pamela Anderson attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

The Last Showgirl star continued her inspiring makeup-free spree.

Demi Moore attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Demi Moore

The actress rode The Substance hype all the way to the red carpet (the first of many awards seasons stops to come, no doubt).

Margaret Qualley attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Margaret Qualley

The Substance star stuck to a simple but beautiful look.

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone

The comedy power couple brought lots of smiles with their arrival.

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Image

Anya Taylor-Joy

The Furiosa star was a shiny star with this silky nightdress look.

Viola Davis attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Viola Davis

The Hollywood powerhouse looked like a winner on the red carpet.

Colman Domingo attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Colman Domingo

The Madness star embraced the, well, madness with this unique look.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

Everybody wanted this shot of this duo celebrating Nobody Wants This.

Eddie Redmayne attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Eddie Redmayne

The Day of the Jackal EP and star was right on target with this checkered suit.

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

The longtime power couple celebrated A Man on the Inside together.

Kate Winslet attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kate Winslet

Our hearts will go on thanks to this white power suit.

Jennifer Coolidge attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Daniel Craig attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Daniel Craig

The Knives Out favorite and now-former James Bond left fans shaken, not stirred.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

There’s clearly no Civil War underway with these two.

Amy Adams attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Amy Adams

The Nightbitch star looked elegant in this deep red dress.

Zoe Saldana attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Zoe Saldana

The Lioness lead opted for a glittery gown.

Auli'i Cravalho attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Auli'i Cravalho

The Moana 2 star left fans ready to sing.

Gary Oldman attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gary Oldman

The Slow Horses star was dapper in this classic tux.

Kathy Bates attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kathy Bates

The Matlock star was ready for court or the red carpet in this sharp suit.

Fran Drescher attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Fran Drescher

She had style, she had flair, she was there!

Guy Pearce attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Guy Pearce

The Brutalist star opted for an architecturally sound suit.

Kathryn Hahn attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn

It WAS Agatha All Along, and this bewitching ensemble proves it.

Alexandra Daddario attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Alexandra Daddario

The Mayfair Witches star cast a spell on everyone.

Kate Hudson attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

The sunny star was all-smiles as always.

Jessica Gunning attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jessica Gunning

The Baby Reindeer breakout brought some vintage energy with this velvet dress.

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco

It was date night for the Ozark and Big Bang Theory alums.

Maya Erskine attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Maya Erskine

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith star opted for a fun print dress.

Jeremy Strong attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jeremy Strong

The Apprentice star went for a head-turning mint green velvet getup.

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

The power couple celebrated the success of Nobody Wants This together.

Quinta Brunson attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

The Abbott Elementary creator and star went old school Hollywood glam.

Elle Fanning attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Elle Fanning

The A Complete Unknown star was hardly unidenfiable in this babydoll dress.

Zoë Kravitz attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz

The Blink Twice star was a vision in this two-toned sweetheart gown.

Eiza González attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Eiza Gonzalez

The Lioness star was all shine.

Lee Jung-jae attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lee Jung-jae

The Squid Game lead looked luckier than his on-screen counterpart in this swanky suit.

Glenn Close attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Glenn Close

The legendary actress went for a unique print.

Rachel Brosnahan attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

Mrs. Maisel was certainly marvelous in this green gem.

Glen Powell attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Glen Powell

The Twisters star continue to make everyone dizzy with this swoony suit.

Heidi Klum attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

The Project Runway judge knows exactly how to rock a red carpet.

Andrew Scott attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Andrew Scott

The Ripley star imitated absolutely no one with this all-sky blue suit.

Hiroyuki Sanada attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hiroyuki Sanada

The Shogun star kept it classic.

Kerry Washington attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

There was no Scandal with this bright pink ballgown.

Ariana DeBose attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

The Oscar winner opted for a sweeping brown gown.

Anna Sawai attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning

The Perfect Couple star slayed with this electric red dress.

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

The Abbott Elementary star and Emmy winner went full Pretty Woman with this red ballgown.

Cooper Koch attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cooper Koch

The breakout star of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story made a big statement with this red carpet look.

Cristin Milioti attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cristin Milioti

The Penguin star repped her show with this plucky gown.

Richard Gadd attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Richard Gadd

The Baby Reindeer star and creator celebrated a  year of success.

Allison Janney attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Allison Janney

The Diplomat and Palm Royale star opted for a classy crop wrap with complimentary jewels.

Justine Lupe attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Justine Lupe

The Succession and Nobody Wants This star stunned in this two-piece navy gown with an encrusted waist embellishment.

Cate Blanchett attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

The Disclaimer star was a showstopper in this golden garb, as usual.

Ali Wong attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ali Wong

The Beef star got playful with ruffles and red.

Janelle James attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Janelle James

Demure might be a very 2024 word, but it’s also exactly the right one to describe this Abbott Elementary star’s look.

Mindy Kaling attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

The Mindy Project star decided to put the golden in Golden Globes with this gown.

Tyler James Williams attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

The Abbott Elementary star showed some skin with this two-piece suit.

Maren Morris attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Abby Elliott attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Abby Elliott

The Bear star was a dish in this black dress.

Jonathan Van Ness attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jonathan Van Ness

The Queer Eye star opted for a dark green, off-the-shoulder gown.

William Stanford Davis attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

William Stanford Davis

The Abbott Elementary star looked delighted to pose in front of the rose wall.

David Zayas and Liza Colón-Zayas attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

David Zayas and Liza Colón-Zayas

The Dexter alum and The Bear nominee were cute as could be while holding hands on the red carpet.

Shani Atias attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Shani Atlas

It’s a good thing she’s starring in a hospital drama (The Pitt) next because this look is a heart-stopper.

Matt Rife attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Matt Rife

The comedian brought his signature smile to the red carpet.

Lionel Boyce attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lionel Boyce

The Bear star was all business.

Lilly Singh attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lilly Singh

Monica Barbaro attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Monica Barbaro

The Top Gun: Maverick and FUBAR star looked ready to fly on the red carpet.

Deirdre O'Connell attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Deirdre O'Connell

The Penguin star looked penthouse-ready in this golden suit.

Matty Matheson attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Matty Matheson

This The Bear star rocked an all-white ensemble.

Nikki Glaser attends the Red Carpet Rollout for the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Nikki Glaser

The hostess with the mostess (jokes) was the first to grace the red carpet ahead of any other A-list arrivals.

