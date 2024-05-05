‘Ghosts’: Where Is Isaac & More Burning Questions We Need Answered in Season 4

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
'Ghosts' Season 4 Questions about Isaac, Patience, Thorfinn and Flower, Carol, and more
Spoiler Alert
CBS
Swooon

‘Parish’ Is Out for Justice in the Explosive Season Finale

Will Gray be forced to get his hands dirty? Get a sneak peek at the final episode of the AMC series.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 3 Finale, “Isaac’s Wedding.”]

Ghosts‘ Season 3 finale may have provided some answers, but as usual, the series raised more questions that fans will have to wait until Season 4 to have answered.

Thankfully, the confirmation of a fourth season means there are definitely answers on the horizon, and there are a few standout questions we need solved as soon as possible. Below, we’re breaking down some of the big questions that were raised in Season 3’s finale and that we hope to see answered once Season 4 arrives, so beware of spoilers ahead.

Ghosts, Season 4, Premiere, TBA, CBS

Brandon Scott Jones and Rebecca Wisocky in 'Ghosts' Season 3
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Where Is Isaac & Who Is Patience?

After calling off his wedding to Nigel (John Hartman), Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) is invited to the basement for a “surprise” which turns out to be the Puritan ghost Patience, who seemingly seeks revenge for having been abandoned in the dirt on Woodstone’s property. Reaching out from the walls, Patience pulls Isaac into the dirt leading us to wonder, where is he and who is Patience? We were teased with her backstory a bit in Season 3, but we have yet to officially meet the new ghost that could be played by anyone!

Caroline Aaron as Carol in 'Ghosts' Season 3
CBS

Will Carol Stick Around?

Having died during Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) Halloween party after choking on a doughnut hole, Pete’s (Richie Moriarty) ex-wife Carol (Caroline Aaron) seems to have taken up permanent residence at Woodstone. In other words, should we expect to see more of her as the show goes on? It seems so, but only time will tell.

Richie Moriarty in 'Ghosts' Season 3
CBS

Where Will Pete Go Next?

Now that Pete is able to travel outside the ghost boundary for limited amounts of time, we can’t help but wonder where he’ll go next. The possibilities are seemingly endless so long as he returns back to Woodstone before he starts disappearing as he did in St. Lucia.

Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver in 'Ghosts' Season 3
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Will Sam & Jay's Renovations Be Completed?

Sam and Jay’s bed and breakfast has been in a constant state of repair since they moved in and after teasing fans with a new restaurant at the beginning of Season 3, we can’t help but wonder if we’ll start to see some of this progress in Season 4? It would make way for some fun moments if we saw Jay’s restaurant up and running with regularity, allowing for the inclusion of more characters for the spirits to interact with.

Sheila Carrasco and Devan Chandler Long in 'Ghosts' Season 3
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

What Does Flower & Thorfinn's New Relationship Status Mean?

Flower (Sheila Carrasco) and Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) decided to fully commit to each other, opting out of the original throuple they’d begun earlier this season with basement ghost Nancy (Betsy Sodaro). But what will that look like for the couple as they embark on their next chapter? We’re excited to find out.

John Hartman, Roman Zaragoza, and Brandon Scott Jones in 'Ghosts' Season 3
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

What Will Happen to Nigel?

Isaac’s former fiance, redcoat Nigel, has been a fan-favorite since Season 1, leading us to wonder how involved he’ll be in the show now that he and Isaac are broken up. According to Jones, “I think the main hope is that Nigel sticks around as a character because they know the fans love him, and we all love him on the show, and we all love John Hartman who plays him. So I think the maximum Nigel we can get outside or inside of this relationship is always a good thing.”

Caroline Aaron, Richie Moriarty, and Danielle Pinnock in 'Ghosts' Season 3
CBS

Is there Hope for Pete & Alberta?

Since Season 1, there’s been an implication that there are feelings between Pete and Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), at least on the scout leader’s end. In Season 3, it was teased that Alberta has the potential to see Pete in a romantic way. Will the show finally explore the idea further in Season 4? We wouldn’t hate it.

Ghosts

Asher Grodman

Brandon Scott Jones

Caroline Aaron

Danielle Pinnock

Devan Chandler Long

John Hartman

Rebecca Wisocky

Richie Moriarty

Román Zaragoza

Rose McIver

Sheila Carrasco

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kelly Clarkson & Reba McEntire, Niecy Nash, Dolly Parton
1
‘Reba:’ The Guest Stars You Forgot Joined the WB Sitcom
Time Travel Romance Shows
2
TV’s Best-Ever Time-Travel Romance Shows, Ranked
Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan in 'FBI' Season 6 Episode 11 - 'No One Left Behind'
3
Zeeko Zaki Explains Why OA’s Okay With Maggie Not Being Around for Tough ‘FBI’ Case
Chimney Maddie 911 Season 4 Episode 3
4
‘9-1-1’: A Complete Timeline of Maddie & Chimney’s Relationship (So Far)
Dua Lipa, Jerry Seinfeld on 'Saturday Night Live'
5
‘SNL’: Dua Lipa Hosts & Jerry Seinfeld Cameos — See Highlights (VIDEO)