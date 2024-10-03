‘Ghosts’: CBS Unveils First Look at Dean Norris as Sam’s Dad in Season 4 (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

Ghosts

 More

While Ghosts‘ Season 4 return is just around the corner, CBS is already unveiling photos from the second episode of the hit comedy’s latest chapter and giving us a first look at guest star Dean Norris, who is stepping in to play Sam’s (Rose McIver) dad.

In the episode aptly titled “Sam’s Dad,” Norris’ character visits Woodstone, and as Sam and her father work on their relationship, Puritan ghost Patience (Mary Holland) is going to put their already-strained dynamic to the test. Meanwhile, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) is dealing with the fallout of his almost-wedding to Nigel (John Hartman), seeking help from Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) and Flower (Sheila Carrasco), who are also dealing with an awkward situation involving basement ghost Nancy (Betsy Sodaro).

Needless to say, the opportunity for laughs is boundless as we gear up for the newest shenanigans unfolding in the halls of Woodstone. It appears that Sam’s dad is bringing a companion with him for his visit, although the casting and character name remain under wraps, despite her presence in the photos below.

While we await additional information surrounding Season 4, these photos offer a fun glimpse at what’s to come, and seemingly answer the question about Isaac’s fate as he’s no longer trapped in the dirt with Patience.

Scroll down for a closer look at what’s to come when Norris guest stars as Sam’s dad on the CBS comedy, and let us know what you hope to see as Season 4 unfolds in the comments section below.

Ghosts, Season 2, Episode 2, “Sam’s Dad,” Thursday, October 24, 8:31 pm ET/PT, CBS 

Brandon Scott Jones, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Rose McIver in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Issac has a word with Sam and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar).

Betsy Sodaro in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Nancy greets Isaac.

Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Jay and Sam look on in horror at some unseen terror.

Dean Norris in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Norris steps in as Sam’s dad alongside a fellow Woodstone guest.

Dean Norris, Rebecca Wisocky, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, and Roman Zaragoza in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Sam’s dad and friend are surrounded by Woodstone’s spirits Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Pete (Richie Moriarty), Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), and Sasappis (Roman Zaragoza).

Rebecca Wisocky, Roman Zaragoza, Richie Moriarty, and Danielle Pinnock in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

What will the ghosts think of Sam’s dad?

Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Dean Norris in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

It looks like blood is on the walls of Woodstone as Sam and Jay have a conversation with her father.

Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Will Sam be able to make amends with her absentee dad? Only time will tell.

Ghosts

Betsy Sodaro

Brandon Scott Jones

Danielle Pinnock

Dean Norris

Rebecca Wisocky

Richie Moriarty

Román Zaragoza

Rose McIver

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - Joan’s suitors settle into the bachelor mansion and prepare for an exciting week of dates, including a group date down memory lane to relive their senior prom, a magical one-on-one at Disneyland Resort, and the Second Annual Golden Talent Showcase. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. JOAN VASSOS, CHOCK
1
‘Golden Bachelorette’ Fave Chock Chapple Leaves in Shocking Preview
'Days of Our Lives' cast - Peter Reckell (Bo Brady), Stephen Nichols (Steve Johnson), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla Johnson), Kristian Alfonso (Hope Brady), Charles Shaughnessy (Shane Donovan), Melissa Reeves (Jennifer Horton), Matthew Ashford (Jack Deveraux), Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie Williams) and Josh Taylor (Roman Brady)
2
More Big ‘DAYS’ Returns! Charles Shaughnessy, Christie Clark, Victoria Konefal & Others
Ryan Manton, Scott Tcheng, and Erin Ward on Jeopardy!
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Stunned as ‘Unbelievable’ Mistake Costs Player the Win
Captain of the Wizard Keith Colburn posing on dock in front of the Wizard
4
‘Deadliest Catch’ Fans React After Captain Keith’s Medical Emergency at Sea
'Blue Bloods'
5
Tom Selleck Opens Up About ‘Blue Bloods’ Ending & What’s Next