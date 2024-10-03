While Ghosts‘ Season 4 return is just around the corner, CBS is already unveiling photos from the second episode of the hit comedy’s latest chapter and giving us a first look at guest star Dean Norris, who is stepping in to play Sam’s (Rose McIver) dad.

In the episode aptly titled “Sam’s Dad,” Norris’ character visits Woodstone, and as Sam and her father work on their relationship, Puritan ghost Patience (Mary Holland) is going to put their already-strained dynamic to the test. Meanwhile, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) is dealing with the fallout of his almost-wedding to Nigel (John Hartman), seeking help from Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) and Flower (Sheila Carrasco), who are also dealing with an awkward situation involving basement ghost Nancy (Betsy Sodaro).

Needless to say, the opportunity for laughs is boundless as we gear up for the newest shenanigans unfolding in the halls of Woodstone. It appears that Sam’s dad is bringing a companion with him for his visit, although the casting and character name remain under wraps, despite her presence in the photos below.

While we await additional information surrounding Season 4, these photos offer a fun glimpse at what’s to come, and seemingly answer the question about Isaac’s fate as he’s no longer trapped in the dirt with Patience.

Scroll down for a closer look at what’s to come when Norris guest stars as Sam’s dad on the CBS comedy, and let us know what you hope to see as Season 4 unfolds in the comments section below.

Ghosts, Season 2, Episode 2, “Sam’s Dad,” Thursday, October 24, 8:31 pm ET/PT, CBS