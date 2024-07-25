CBS‘s upcoming sitcom Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage proves once again that there’s always room to go home to The Big Bang Theory universe as the Young Sheldon spinoff prepares to launch this fall.

In anticipation of the show’s premiere, stars Montana Jordan, Emily Osment, Will Sasso, and Rachel Bay Jones along with executive producers Steve Holland, Chuck Lorre, and Steven Molaro, dropped by the Summer 2024 Television Critics Association Press Tour, a.k.a. TCA, to discuss what’s in store. Dropping by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s Portrait Studio, the cast and creatives struck a pose to celebrate the upcoming series’ arrival.

As fans of Young Sheldon will recall, Sheldon’s (Iain Armitage) older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan) was living with his new bride Mandy (Emily Osment), their young daughter CeCe, and Mandy’s parents Jim (Will Sasso) and Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) the last time they were onscreen. That living situation will continue in the upcoming multi-camera comedy which is set to arrive on October 17th.

In addition to the returning cast, the stars and creatives teased the return of more Young Sheldon characters like Mary (Zoe Perry), MeeMaw (Annie Potts), and Missy (Raegan Revord), which you can read more about here.

Stay tuned to see what else is in store for the upcoming series as we approach the premiere, and scroll down for a peek at the cast and creatives’ gorgeous TCA portraits, below.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 17, 8/7c, CBS