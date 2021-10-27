All the Christmas Movies Coming to GAC Family in 2021 (PHOTOS)

If you’re a fan of holiday movies, you’re in luck because there are a lot of options on TV this fall and winter, including some familiar faces over on GAC Family (which launched on September 27).

You’ve likely seen Rukiya Bernard, Chad Michael Murray, Jessica Lowndes, Maggie Lawson, Cindy Busby, and Sam Page in other made-for-TV Christmas movies, and if you’re a fan, they’re starring in new ones as part of GAC Family’s “Great American Christmas.” It runs every Saturday until Thanksgiving weekend (during which there will be a new movie Friday, Saturday, and Sunday). Then, a new holiday-themed movie will air every Saturday and Sunday during December.

Scroll down for all the details of the 12 GAC Family holiday movies and the When Hope Calls Christmas special (guest starring When Calls the Heart‘s Lori Loughlin and Daniel Lissing) kicking off Season 2. (All air at 8/7c.)