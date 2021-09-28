‘It’s a Wonderful Lifetime’ 2021: Your Full Schedule of Christmas Movies (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Dancing Through the Snow, Under the Christmas Tree, Mistletoe in Montana
Lifetime

The holiday season is just around the corner, and you know what that means: The annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime programming event!

It all begins on November 12 with five new movies Fridays and Saturdays, as well as a premiere on Sunday, November 21. But it’s after Thanksgiving that Lifetime really kicks its holiday movie slate into gear, as for the first time ever, it will premiere 30 new movies, in 30 days, with a new movie every day from November 26 to December 25. All in all, there will be 35 new movies and over 1000 hours of holiday programming.

Hallmark Christmas 2021 Movies: Your Guide to Sequels, Cast Reunions & MoreSee Also

Hallmark Christmas 2021 Movies: Your Guide to Sequels, Cast Reunions & More

Prepare for 'Sister Swap' movies, new-to-the-Hallmark-family actors, and more.

Scroll down for all the scoop on these movies starring Kelly Rowland, Reba McEntire, Melissa Joan Hart, Mario Lopez, Tia Mowry, Smokey Robinson, Roselyn Sánchez, Ryan McPartlin, Aimee Garcia, Ricki Lake, Chad Michael Murray, AnnaLynne McCord, and many others.

It’s a Wonderful Lifetime, Beginning November 12, Lifetime

An Ice Wine Christmas
Lifetime

An Ice Wine Christmas

Cast: Roselyn Sánchez & Lyriq Bent

Air date: November 12

One of Philadelphia’s top wine sommeliers, Camila (Roselyn Sánchez) goes home to the magical vineyards of Evergreen, NY, to take part in the town’s annual Ice Wine Christmas Festival and harvest. While there, Camila spends time with her mother Sunny (Maria del Mar) and sister Beth (AnnaMaria Demara), who manages the local winery for Camila’s former ice wine mentor, Henry (Richard Fitzpatrick). But Camila discovers changes are coming as Henry plans to retire, scaling down the Christmas Festival. Beth also recently hired wine specialist Declan (Lyriq Bent) who plans to take the operation to full year production. Believing in the importance of preserving the magic of ‘Christmas in a bottle’, Camila shares with Declan her passion for Christmas and what an authentic ice wine harvest can bring.

A Picture Perfect Holiday
Lifetime

A Picture Perfect Holiday

Cast: Tatyana Ali, Henderson Wade & Dina Meyer

Air date: November 13

Fashion photographer Gaby Jones (Tatyana Ali) is eager to make a name for herself and finally gets her chance when she lands a coveted job at a magazine. Encouraged by an editor (Dina Meyer) to attend the annual Christmas Photography Retreat in the small town of Pine Falls to ramp up her skills, Gaby reluctantly signs up despite not being a huge fan of the holidays. When she arrives, she learns her rental has been double booked with wildlife photographer, Sean (Henderson Wade) but soon discovers there’s more to a photo than what you see through the lens. As the two fall for each other, their life choices start to get in the way and the two must decide if they’re willing to take a risk in order to share a picture perfect holiday together.

Dancing Through the Snow
Lifetime

Dancing Through the Snow

Cast: AnnaLynne McCord, Colin Lawrence & Bianca Lawrence

Air date: November 19

Michael Foster (Colin Lawrence) is a firefighter and devoted single father to 8- year-old Lily (Bianca Lawrence), an aspiring ballerina. After a video goes viral of Michael and Lily doing an adorable ballet routine, Michael becomes the most eligible bachelor, as women everywhere want to date this adorable Dad. However, the only woman Michael has eyes for is Lily’s ballet teacher, Olivia (AnnaLynne McCord). Will Michael be able to dance his way into Olivia’s heart?

You Make It Feel Christmas
Lifetime

You Make it Feel Like Christmas

Cast: Mary Antonini, Michael Xavier, Stephanie Sy & Alex Poch-Goldin

Air date: November 20

Emma (Mary Antonini) is a talented designer who finds herself too busy to return home for the holidays after her work catches the eye of design guru Kate Marguiles (Stephanie Sy), much to her father, Tom’s (Alex Poch-Goldin) dismay. When her ex-boyfriend and childhood best friend Aaron (Michael Xavier) returns home after active military duty, he makes it his mission to get her home to celebrate their Christmas traditions.

Baking Spirits Bright
Lifetime

Baking Spirits Bright

Cast: Rekha Sharma, Dion Johnstone, Aadila Dosani, Praneet Akilla, Manoj Sood & Nimet Kanji

Air date: November 21

Mira Varma (Rekha Sharma) takes pride in her family’s business of making fruitcakes, despite the decline in its popularity of once being America’s most-gifted holiday confection. When Mira’s parents decide to hire Brady Phillips (Dion Johnstone) and his high-powered marketing company to boost sales for the holidays, Mira must fight to hold onto the heart of the company she loves so much.

Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune
Lifetime

Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune

Cast: Reba McEntire, John Schneider, Candice King & Justin David

Air date: November 26

Years after their personal and professional breakup, the singing duo of Georgia (Reba McEntire) and Joe Winter (John Schneider) agree to reunite after their daughter, Belle (Candice King), asks them to participate in a Christmas Charity concert, only to find themselves getting back in tune on stage and off.

Merry Liddle Christmas Baby
Lifetime

Merry Liddle Christmas Baby

Cast: Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot, Bresha Webb, Latonya Williams, Jaime M. Callica & Nathan Witte

Air date: November 27

This holiday, the Liddles have much to be merry about! Jacquie Liddle (Kelly Rowland) and her husband Tyler (Thomas Cadrot) are preparing for the arrival of their first baby. Meanwhile, Jacquie’s sister Treena (Latonya Williams) and her husband Julian (Jaime M. Callica) are thinking about adopting a baby themselves, and spirited, fashionista sister Kiara’s (Bresha Webb) relationship with Chris (Nathan Witte) is heating up. With Jacquie’s family expanding in ways she could never have expected, the Liddles are headed for a crazy Christmas filled with merry mayhem and lots of love and laughter.

Miracle in Motor City
Lifetime

Miracle in Motor City

Cast: Tia Mowry, Mark Taylor & Smokey Robinson

Air date: November 28

Amber Dupont (Tia Mowry) bites off more than she can chew when she takes charge of her church’s annual Christmas pageant and inadvertently promises to deliver a special performance by Motown Legend Smokey Robinson. When her best friends secretly enlist Amber’s former flame Eddie (Mark Taylor) to help – the pair reconnect in a quest to find Smokey and convince him to appear. With the clock ticking, family, friends, and superstar Smokey Robinson come together to stage the most special pageant yet.

Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion
Lifetime

Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion

Cast: Michelle Argyris, Alonzo B. Slater & Asia’h Epperson

Air date: November 29

Event planner Amy (Michelle Argyris) helps rising singer Tiffanie Christmas (Asia’h Epperson) plan her holiday family reunion. Along the way Amy must navigate some challenging family dynamics, especially amongst Tiffanie’s aunts as well as her own growing feelings for Tiffanie’s cousin, Calvin (Alonzo B. Slater). Will she be able to pull off an amazing Christmas family reunion? Vanessa Williams, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Catherine Haena Kim co-star.

Saying Yes to Christmas
Lifetime

Saying Yes to Christmas

Cast: Erika Prevost & Romaine Waite

Air date: November 30

A magical Christmas wish makes a career-obsessed June (Erika Prevost) say “Yes” to every invitation while she’s home for the holidays. But when an old flame, Blake (Romaine Waite) joins her hectic schedule of Christmas activities, past feelings are reignited. June must choose between saying yes to her career and life in the city or to her heart in her hometown.

Match Made in Mistletoe
Lifetime

Match Made in Mistletoe

Cast: Natalie Lisinska & Damon Runyan

Air date: December 1

When talented interior designer Emily Barnes (Natalie Lisinska) is hired by a foreign embassy in DC to decorate for their annual holiday charity ball, the newly appointed ambassador Magnus Andersson’s (Damon Runyan) “minimalist” approach creates a roadblock between them. As Emily’s undeniable love for the holiday season begins to thaw his heart, an unexpected romance begins between the two.

A Christmas Village Romance
Lifetime

A Christmas Village Romance

Cast: Jake Epstein, Jeni Ross & Oliver Renaud

Air date: December 2

When romance novelist Diana (Jeni Ross) learns that Maple Creek, a charming pioneer village, is struggling to stay afloat, she uses her notoriety to help generate interest in the town by sponsoring a Christmas gala. Diana rallies her family and friends to pitch in, but she’s challenged at every turn by the village blacksmith and town historian, Carter (Jake Epstein). Sparks fly as the two must work together to save the village in time for Christmas. But when her gorgeous cover model and secret crush, Greg (Olivier Renaud), surprises Diana the night before the big Christmas gala, she’s torn on who to choose and must take a page out of her novels to figure out her true happily ever after.

A Christmas Dance Reunion
Lifetime

A Christmas Dance Reunion

Cast: Corbin Bleu & Monique Coleman

Air date: December 3

Successful attorney Lucy Mortimer (Monique Coleman), along with her mother Virginia (Kim Roberts) returns to the Winterleigh Resort to help celebrate the hotel’s final Christmas season. Once there, Lucy is reunited with the owner’s nephew and her childhood Christmas Dance partner, Barrett Brewster (Corbin Bleu). Though the resort has fallen on hard times and has stopped most holiday events, Lucy leads the charge in recreating the beloved Christmas traditions, including the popular Christmas Dance, to bring together new families and new hope to the resort. Now, Lucy must decide if she’s willing to take a risk on love and partner up once more with Barrett for what could be the last Christmas Dance.

Kirk Franklin's A Gospel Christmas
Lifetime

Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas

Cast: Demetria McKinney, Chaz Lamar Shepherd & Kirk Franklin

Air date: December 4

When Olivia (Demetria McKinney), a young assistant pastor, gets assigned to be a lead pastor at a new church a month before Christmas, she’s fearful she can’t manage the transition, including getting the choir ready to open the town’s annual Winter Jamboree. Banding together with her new congregation, Olivia discovers a new home for herself, and even finds a little Christmas romance along the way! Featuring a special appearance and songs written and arranged by Kirk Franklin.

My Favorite Christmas Melody
Lifetime

My Favorite Christmas Melody

Cast: Mýa & Rainbow Sun Francks

Air date: December 5

Once a promising singer-songwriter, Abby (Mýa) now finds herself writing uninspired jingles for commercials. As she heads home for the holidays, she’s enlisted by the local high school music teacher to help save the school arts program. In the process, Abby rediscovers her voice and regains the confidence to go after her dreams and lets the possibility of love in too. Rainbow Sun Francks also stars.

Secretly Santa
Lifetime

Secretly Santa

Cast: Alicia Dea Josipovoc & Travis Nelson

Air date: December 6

Miranda (Alicia Dea Josipovic) and Paul (Travis Nelson) are business rivals who accidentally meet at a costumed Santa crawl and spend a romantic evening together without learning each other’s identities. As their anonymous romance continues online, their businesses merge, forcing them into an unwanted partnership. As they clash while working together on a holiday gift-giving app, their hearts must reconcile their online love when unexpected feelings develop for one another.

Christmas Movie Magic
Lifetime

Christmas Movie Magic

Cast: Holly Deveaux & Drew Seeley

Air date: December 7

When entertainment writer Alli Blakeman (Holly Deveaux) is assigned a story covering the anniversary of a classic Christmas movie in the small town where it was filmed, she agrees on the condition that it could lead to a big promotion. When she meets a local theatre owner Brad (Drew Seeley), they unravel themysterious origins of the movie’s signature song and Alli learns that movie magic isn’t always just on-screen.

Christmas With a Crown
Lifetime

Christmas With a Crown

Cast: Marcus Rosner & Lisa Durupt

Air date: December 8

After Cassie (Lisa Durupt) returns to her hometown to revive her family’s traditional Christmas festival, she meets a dashing stranger, Nicolas (Marcus Rosner), who’s volunteered to help organize the event. Sparks begin to fly between them, but little does she know that he’s really a prince in disguise, longing to find the true spirit of the holidays. It will take a Christmas miracle of royal proportions for their hearts to meet as one.

A Fiance for Christmas
Lifetime

A Fiancé for Christmas

Cast: Marie Osmond, Amanda Payton & Adam Gregory

Air date: December 9

Perpetually single Sawyer (Amanda Payton) makes a fake wedding registry, hoping a shopping spree with a scan gun will be the ultimate retail therapy. But when the registry is discovered and the whole town throws her a surprise bridal shower, she’s too embarrassed to tell the truth. Instead, she finds a fake fiancé to help her navigate through the lies and holiday festivities. However, as real feelings develop between Sawyer and her fake fiancé, they may turn into the real deal after all. Adam Gregory and Marie Osmond also star.

Holiday in Santa Fe
Lifetime

Holiday in Santa Fe

Cast: Mario Lopez, Emeraude Toubia, Aimee Garcia & Gia Lopez

Air date: December 10

Casa de Milagro is a family-owned business that makes holiday ornaments and décor, inspired by Mexican Christmas traditions. Their award-winning designs, created by matriarch Milagro Ortega, are highly sought after each holiday season. Siblings Tony (Mario Lopez) and Magdalena (Aimee Garcia), with help from their dad (Efrain Figueroa), run the shop in Santa Fe, but when their beloved Milagro unexpectedly passes, the family struggles to find its heart. With Milagro gone, Belinda Sawyer (Emeraude Toubia), an executive at one of the largest greeting card and holiday décor chains, sees an opportunity to acquire the company. When sparks fly between Belinda and Tony, Belinda realizes there is more to Casa de Milagro than meets the eye.

The Holiday Fix Up
Lifetime

The Holiday Fix Up

Cast: Jana Kramer, Ryan McPartlin & Maria Menounos

Air date: December 11

When Sam (Jana Kramer), the designer behind a popular home renovation show, returns to her hometown during the holidays to help renovate the Bell Harbor Inn, she gets paired with Coop (Ryan McPartlin) as her lead contractor. The only problem – he’s the guy who broke her heart and she’s the one who got away. Sparks fly as they work closely to get the renovations done in time for the inn’s annual Christmas Eve Harborfest. Will they be able to fix the mistakes of their past to build a future together? Maria Menounos also stars.

Blending Christmas
Lifetime

People Presents: Blending Christmas

Cast: Haylie Duff & Aaron O’Connell

Air date: December 12

The Hacienda de la Sierra is Emma’s (Haylie Duff) favorite place to spend the holiday season and her boyfriend Liam (Aaron O’Connell) has been secretly planning to propose to her there, surrounded by both their families. Emma is delighted when she arrives to find the whole family bunch there. Of course, no holiday gathering is complete without drama, and soon the families are bickering over every detail! The added stress from trying to blend the two families eventually takes a toll on Emma and Liam, who start questioning their own relationship. Now just days before Christmas, the two families realize that they’re going to have to work together in order to reunite Emma and Liam! Blending Christmas also stars Beth Broderick, Christopher Knight, Greg Evigan, Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams, Susan Olsen, Robbie Rist, Telma Hopkins and Jennifer Elise Cox.

Maps and Mistletoe
Lifetime

Maps and Mistletoe

Cast: Humberly González & Ronnie Row

Air date: December 13

Emilia Martin (Humberly González), a cartographer of school maps, has plans for a cozy Christmas at home until her boss has a last-minute project for her, designing a novelty treasure map of the North Pole. Emilia decides to seek out the expertise of North Pole explorer Drew Campbell (Ronnie Rowe), who reluctantly agrees to help her. As the two work closely, they discover more than either of them ever expected.

Ghosts of Christmas Past
Lifetime

Ghosts of Christmas Past

Cast: Annie Clark & Dan Jeannotte

Air date: December 14

Ellie (Annie Clark), a serial “ghoster” on dating apps, is told by a fortune teller that she must resolve her past and make amends with all of those she ghosted before Christmas, or she is destined to never find true love! Over the course of one week, she takes it upon herself to track down all the men she ghosted before the stroke of midnight on Christmas Eve and discovers love in the process.

The Enchanted Christmas Cake
Lifetime

The Enchanted Christmas Cake

Cast: Erica Durance & Robin Dunne

Air date: December 15

After recently losing her grandmother, Gwen (Erica Durance) is struggling to run their bakery, regain the Christmas spirit, and figure out her grandmother’s magical recipe for the town’s legendary Enchanted Christmas Cake. So, when a high-end chef comes to town to film a Christmas special, Gwen reluctantly agrees to help the producer Gavin (Robin Dunne) prepare for the shoot to help support the bakery. As sparks fly, will she discover that Gavin is the secret ingredient she was missing all along?

Christmas by Chance
Lifetime

Christmas by Chance

Cast: Winny Clarke & Jacob Blair

Air date: December 16

Chance Charleswood (Winny Clarke) owns a struggling gift shop called “By Chance Gifts.” As the Christmas shopping season approaches, Chance is hired by William Richards (Jacob Blair), a wealthy and popular entrepreneur, to help him organize the perfect proposal for his girlfriend Leyla Brooks (Celeste Desjardins). When Chance needs to get closer to Leyla to find out what she likes, they devise a plan to have her attend their Christmas party as an old friend of the family. Chance and William continue to spend more time together with the hopes of devising the perfect proposal, but Leyla does not seem to be ready for marriage and each plan seems to fall apart. As Chance and William get to know each other more they begin to bring out the best in one another and are able to find their true selves along the way.

Mistletoe in Montana
Lifetime

Mistletoe in Montana

Cast: Melissa Joan Hart, Duane Henry & Jamey Sheridan

Air date: December 17

Welcome to Paradise Ranch, where city slickers get to be cowboys and cowgirls. Merry (Melissa Joan Hart), who owns the ranch has been unlucky in love, but that’s about to change when a single father, Mark (Duane Henry), and his two kids book the ranch for Christmasweek. Adventure is on the menu, the holiday spirit is everywhere, and love is in the air.

Toying With the Holidays
Lifetime

Toying With The Holidays

Cast: Chad Michael Murray & Cindy Busby

Air date: December 18

Workaholic designer Danielle (Cindy Busby) returns to her hometown of Holly Pines for the holidays with her young son Paul with hopes to introduce him to some beloved holiday traditions, in particular the town’s North Pole Express train. Once home, she discovers that the North Pole Express has been sidelined. Determined to help, Danielle reconnects with her former high school classmate Kevin (Chad Michael Murray), now a hobbyist and model train enthusiast himself. Together, Danielle and Kevin attempt to pull off a Christmas miracle that would get the old North Pole Express running–and quite possibly give Danielle many reasons, one of them romantic, to consider staying in Holly Pines for good…

Under the Christmas Tree
Lifetime

Under the Christmas Tree

Cast: Elise Bauman, Tattiawna Jones & Ricki Lake

Air date: December 19

Marketing whiz Alma Beltran (Elise Bauman) and Christmas tree whisperer Charlie Freemont (Tattiawna Jones) cross paths when Charlie finds the perfect tree for the Maine Governor’s Holiday Celebration – right in Alma’s back yard. While they initially spar, romantic sparks soon begin to fly between the two women as the enchanting tree and some Christmas fairy dust from the town’s pâtissière extraordinaire (Ricki Lake) bring out the best in them and spark each other to take leaps of faith and fight for love and Christmas magic.

Candy Cane Candidate
Lifetime

Candy Cane Candidate

Cast: Jacky Lai & Jake Epstein

Air date: December 20

Natural-born leader, Julia (Jacky Lai), returns to her hometown of North Falls for Christmas to drown her sorrows in eggnog, cookies, and Yuletide after her recent political campaign for city council ended in a landslide loss. It’s the perfect place for Julia’s holiday escape—until she realizes coming home means running into her old high school rival, Parker (Jake Epstein), the arrogant know-it-all who beat her in a race for senior class president. When the North Falls mayor resigns, the town holds an emergency election, and Julia and Parker find themselves once again facing off. But as Julia and Parker campaign their way through the Christmas season and plan a toy drive together, Julia begins to see a different side of Parker, and the ice between them slowly begins to thaw. As their political race comes to a head, Julia and Parker discover winning isn’t everything.

The Christmas Ball
Lifetime

The Christmas Ball

Cast: Deidre Mullins, Nick Hendrix & Caroline Langrishe

Air date: December 21

When lead ballerina Clare Fitzgerald (Deidre Mullins) is let go before the Christmas season’s Nutcracker, she’s beyond devastated and jumps at the opportunity to visit her Aunt Bridget (Caroline Langrishe) in England during the holidays. Once there, she meets Liam (Nick Hendrix), a local professor and historian who is helping Aunt Bridget preserve the family manor. Clare discovers that Christmas Regency balls were once held at the manor, prompting Aunt Bridget to propose they hold a ball as part of Liam’s presentation to the preservation society. As Clare and Liam work together, the two also waltz into a new romance.

It Takes a Christmas Village
Lifetime

It Takes a Christmas Village

Cast: Brooke Nevins, Corey Sevier & Alli Chung

Air date: December 22

In order to make the town’s Christmas market a reality, Mayor Alex Foster (Brooke Nevin) must convince the reclusive Darcy Hawkins (Corey Sevier) to loan out his family’s historic mill, which is no easy task thanks to a long-running family feud. But as Alex slowly chips away at Darcy’s frosty exterior, their feelings grow beyond the interest of the town, leading this unlikely duo to the prospect of love.

Rebuilding a Dream Christmas
Lifetime

Rebuilding a Dream Christmas

Cast: Meggan Kaiser, Zane Stephens & Bryson JonSteele

Air date: December 23

Successful real estate broker Abbey (Meggan Kaiser) is forced back to her hometown to repair a Victorian house she inherited from her grandmother. She decides to sell the house and hires single dad, Josh (Zane Stephens), to help with the repairs. Working together brings up memories from her past and as her relationship with Josh and his eight-year-old son Noah (Bryson JonSteele) grows, Abbey finds her calling and makes a home for herself.

Hot Chocolate Holiday
Lifetime

Hot Chocolate Holiday

Cast: Aubrey Reynolds & Jonny Swenson

Air date: December 24

Colette (Aubrey Reynolds) runs a coffee shop that is known for her secret and famous hot chocolate. When Marcus (Jonny Swenson), a new dessert shop owner, starts to draw in Colette’s customers with his very own specialty hot chocolate that tastes exactly like the recipe from her beloved grandmother, she is determined to expose him. But as she gets to know Marcus, sparks fly between the cocoa connoisseurs

Writing Around the Christmas Tree
Lifetime

Writing Around the Christmas Tree

Cast: Krystal Joy Brown & Curtis Hamilton

Air date: December 25

Mikaela (Krystal Joy Brown) a successful romance novelist who has had bad luck in love, visits a quaint bed and breakfast for a Christmas writer’s retreat near a snowy lake town each year. Upon arriving, she meets dashing writer, Levi (Curtis Hamilton) who soon convinces Mikaela that she shouldn’t be writing about love, if she doesn’t allow herself to get out and actually experience it.