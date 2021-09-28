‘It’s a Wonderful Lifetime’ 2021: Your Full Schedule of Christmas Movies (PHOTOS)

The holiday season is just around the corner, and you know what that means: The annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime programming event!

It all begins on November 12 with five new movies Fridays and Saturdays, as well as a premiere on Sunday, November 21. But it’s after Thanksgiving that Lifetime really kicks its holiday movie slate into gear, as for the first time ever, it will premiere 30 new movies, in 30 days, with a new movie every day from November 26 to December 25. All in all, there will be 35 new movies and over 1000 hours of holiday programming.

Scroll down for all the scoop on these movies starring Kelly Rowland, Reba McEntire, Melissa Joan Hart, Mario Lopez, Tia Mowry, Smokey Robinson, Roselyn Sánchez, Ryan McPartlin, Aimee Garcia, Ricki Lake, Chad Michael Murray, AnnaLynne McCord, and many others.

It’s a Wonderful Lifetime, Beginning November 12, Lifetime