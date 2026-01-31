‘Fire Country’ Midseason Premiere Photos: Luke Returns in Aftermath of Wildfire

Uh-oh, the details and photos for the Fire Country midseason premiere don’t bode well for our first responders — especially for battalion chief Manny (Kevin Alejandro), who’s in command at the scene of the massive wildfire that started in the December fall finale.

In the February 27 midseason premiere, titled “On the Carpet,” CBS teases, “As a massive wildfire pushes station 49 to their limits, tough calls on the front lines spark even tougher questions back at headquarters.” The photos offer a look at Manny, Sharon (Diane Farr), and Eve (Jules Latimer) during the fire as well as what looks like Manny facing questions from Luke (Michael Trucco) at headquarters.

In the fall finale, Edgewater and a nearby county teamed up — tensions were running high — to tackle a fire that could be the next Zabel Ridge (which led to Vince’s death). In doing so, both Bode (Max Thieriot), with the teen he’s been mentoring, Tyler (Conor Sherry), the son of his high-school crush Chloe (Alona Tal), and Jake (Jordan Calloway), with his half-brother Malcolm, were left in life-or-death situations. Bode and Tyler were under a fire shelter, surrounded by the burning forest, while Jake and Malcolm’s engine had crashed.

Looking ahead, we’ll continue to see the struggle for Bode not to fall back on being the “old Bode,” showrunner Tia Napolitano (exiting at the end of this season) told TV Insider.

“We’re most interested in seeing Bode win over his demons, seeing that growth. Seeing Bode lay brick by brick this path to being the best version of himself over and over is a lot of the fun of watching Fire Country and not wanting him to backslide, really seeing him make progress, but that struggle is always within him,” she said. “It’s kind of like his addiction issues. It’s in there. You’re just recovering and overcoming all the time, and that’s being a human, that’s why he’s compelling to watch.”

Scroll down to check out the photos from the midseason premiere, then let us know what you’re hoping to see in the rest of the season in the comments section below.

Fire Country, Midseason Return, Friday, February 27, 9/8c, CBS