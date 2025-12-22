‘Fire Country’ Boss Teases Shawn Hatosy’s Return as Richards — What Brings Him Back?

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez, Shawn Hatosy as Brett Richards, and Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford — 'Fire Country' Season 4 Episode 3 'The Tiny Ways We Start to Heal'
Preview
Eike Schroter/CBS

What To Know

  • Executive producer Tia Napolitano confirmed to TV Insider that Shawn Hatosy will return as Brett Richards on Fire Country.
  • Napolitano also teased what will bring Richards, who clashed with 42 as its interim battalion chief, back.

Brett Richards (Shawn Hatosy) certainly shook things up at Station 42 on Fire Country when he came in as the new battalion chief following Vince’s (Billy Burke) death at the beginning of Season 4; Sharon (Diane Farr) didn’t even like him being at the memorial for her husband. He then left when 42 was ready for a permanent battalion chief in Manny (Kevin Alejandro). So, when TV Insider spoke with executive producer Tia Napolitano about the fall finale, we, of course, had to ask if we’d see Richards again.

“We sure are,” she confirmed. “Are you kidding? Shawn Hatosy? Yeah, get him back here.”

As for what we’ll see, “I would say Richards has more than one reason to return to Edgewater,” Napolitano teased.

It was at the end of the Fire Country Season 4 premiere that Richards revealed he was 42’s new battalion chief, whose goal was, like with other fire houses, to leave it better than he found it and to keep them from suffering any more losses like they did with Vince. He immediately began clashing with Bode (Max Thieriot) — “I’m here to keep you alive because I don’t trust you to do it,” he said — to the point that he told Jake (Jordan Calloway), then captain and then battalion chief hopeful, that whoever took over after him might very well have to cut him. Richards ended up naming Manny battalion chief before he left in Episode 4.

'Sheriff Country' Boss Explains Shocking Cliffhanger, Mickey & Travis' Feelings, and More
Related

'Sheriff Country' Boss Explains Shocking Cliffhanger, Mickey & Travis' Feelings, and More

Before he left, we did hear bits about Richards’ own past, including that he was in the academy with Sharon and Vince (and was one of the first to figure out they were dating)  and that he lost his wife, who had been his mentor, seven years earlier during what was supposed to be a simple structure fire. He assured Sharon that it does get it easier but it takes time. He was also the one to clue Sharon in on the fact that the fire that killed her husband was arson, which remains an ongoing mystery.

What are you hoping to see when Shawn Hatosy returns as Brett Richards? Let us know in the comments section below.

Fire Country, Midseason Return, Friday, February 27, 2026, 9/8c, CBS

Fire Country key art

Set Your Inbox Ablaze!

Get absolutely everything about Fire Country in your inbox!

CBS

Paramount+

Series

2022–

TV14

Drama

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Fire Country ›

Fire Country

Diane Farr

Jordan Calloway

Kevin Alejandro

Max Thieriot

Shawn Hatosy

Tia Napolitano




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Dave Chappelle, Charlie Kirk
1
Dave Chappelle Makes Bold Declaration About Charlie Kirk’s Death
Barbara Walters, Elizabeth Vargas & Bob Woodruff, and Maurice DuBois & John Dickerson
2
10 Shortest-Serving Evening News Anchors of the Last 50 Years
James Ransone
3
James Ransone Dies: ‘The Wire’ & ‘It Chapter Two’ Star Was 46
Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo and Cote De Pablo as Ziva David — 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' Season 1 Episode 5
4
Will Tony & Ziva Return to ‘NCIS’ After Spinoff Cancellation?
Guy Burnet - Landman
5
Who Is Charlie on ‘Landman’? Guy Burnet Explains Rebecca’s New Love Interest