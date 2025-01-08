Fire Country left quite a few characters in life-or-death situations in its midseason finale, and there’s more danger to come when the CBS drama returns.

Photos for the midseason premiere, “Coming in Hot,” airing January 31, do show at least one of those characters, Bode (Max Thieriot), did get out of his situation, but that doesn’t mean the danger is over. Plus, we can’t help but wonder what happened to Audrey (Leven Rambin), who was with him. When we last saw the two, they were surrounded by fire and trying to use the safety of being underwater in a pool — and she can’t swim!

Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) was also surrounded by fire, but without her gear — she left it behind when she walked away after an argument with Jake (Jordan Calloway) — and her father, Manny (Kevin Alejandro), was determined to find her.

Alejandro directed “Coming in Hot.” The logline teases that with the Chezem Valley fire blazing out of control, Bode and Audrey must find a way to save themselves, Manny risks his freedom for his missing daughter, and Eve (Jules Latimer) tries to protect her father (Phil Morris) and their family’s ranch.

The episode is “mostly a direct pickup [from Episode 8],” showrunner Tia Napolitano told TV Insider. “It isn’t an episode where you can really skip time. You want to be in that pool, you want to be in that fire, you want to be with Manny. We have a lot of questions of how we will ever pull everyone out of this situation. And it’s a freight train.”

Also in question: what the fire will do to Eve’s family’s ranch. “I don’t think we will ever see Eve more determined to win against fire as we’re about to see in the premiere episode, which is great,” previewed Napolitano. “It’s just like a great color on her. She’s so often there for our people. We get to see our people be there for her and have her family be at the center of everything and the focus as opposed to the Leone family in that episode. And it’s just a nice expansion of the world.”

Scroll down to check out the photos from the episode.

Fire Country, Midseason Return, Friday, January 31, 9/8c, CBS