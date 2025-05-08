Set Your Inbox Ablaze! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Fire Country Newsletter:

Whatever the outcome of the Fire Country Season 3 finale cliffhanger, Edgewater will never be the same. Not only did a blaze take Three Rock (they can rebuild), but it also engulfed the care facility where Vince’s (Billy Burke) father Walter (Jeff Fahey) was living. First, Bode (Max Thieriot) helped his grandfather search for his missing friend, and then Vince and Sharon (Diane Farr) were the ones to stay behind to get Walter out. The finale ended with Bode outside, only able to watch as the burning building collapsed on his family. After, it was announced that Billy Burke and Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela) will not be returning for Season 4, but it has yet to be revealed how either will be written out.

“It’s not a false alarm,” Max Thieriot (who, in addition to starring is also the co-creator, executive producer, and sometimes director of the show) told TV Insider at CBS’s celebration of its Fall 2025 schedule. “There will be some pieces that need to be picked up. We’re motivated to continue pushing the show, pushing the envelope, and trying to sort of allow this world to evolve and come up with new ways to surprise the audience and to bring the audience compelling characters and storytelling. As far as what is going to happen specifically at this point, I don’t know. We’re just opening the writers’ room, so we haven’t gotten that far. I know that everybody’s really focused on finding out.”

Added Farr, “I was actually nervous. I was nervous for all of us as a cast and a show, and I have zero more answers since that nervousness set in, so I’m excited to see what they do. Maybe there’s three times in your career where we actually don’t know what’s going to happen to your character. This is definitely one.”

Manny Perez (Kevin Alejandro) spent a great deal of time at Three Rock as an inmate firefighter in Season 3 but is now free (and Sharon wants him to think about the open captain position at 42).

“There’s always that sort of like decompression and adjustment back to society and back-to-back to trying to find yourself and who you are and the life that you’re living again,” Thieriot noted. (His character, Bode, went through the same thing at the end of Season 2, and that continued into Season 3.) “Manny’s had a lot of ups and downs in life, and I think a big part will be about finding not only who he is, but what his place is in this town, what his place is at work, and how he can use some of his best attributes, I think, to motivate him and to focus that energy into things that are going to make an impact.”

Alejandro is also looking forward to the show continuing to grow and having fans become “even more hooked so that we continue to be a universe that people gravitate towards. … I want us to expand beyond this spinoff and do another spinoff.”

Speaking of that spinoff, Sheriff Country is happening and joining the CBS schedule on Fridays alongside Fire Country. Thieriot confirmed that they’re looking at doing crossovers — Morena Baccarin has appeared as Sheriff Mickey Fox in two episodes ahead of her show’s launch already — and Alejandro is up for them.

“I don’t know specifically what or when, but yeah, the shows take place in the same town. People run into each other,” Thieriot pointed out. “So, I think that our hope is it will have that feeling like you’re in one big town… or one little town. [Encounters will not be] necessarily incidentally – maybe [they will be] more personal.”

What are you hoping to see in Season 4? Let us know in the comments section below.

Fire Country, Season 4, Fall 2025, CBS

—Reporting by Michael Maloney