Fire Country ended its third season with its biggest cliffhanger yet. After all, Season 1 sent Bode (Max Thieriot) back to prison just as his loved ones thought he’d get paroled, and Season 2 ended with him out but walking away as his ex-girlfriend Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) was getting married. That’s nothing compared to where Season 3 left off.

A fire threatened significant parts of Edgewater, including Three Rock fire camp and the care facility where Vince’s (Billy Burke) father, Walter (Jeff Fahey), lived. Jake (Jordan Calloway) planned to leave 42, having taken a job elsewhere since there’s only so far he can climb at a house where everyone knows Bode will one day be battalion chief. Plus, Gabriela’s stalker tracked her to the Leones’ house, and in the ensuing struggle, Audrey (Leven Rambin) shot him. Manny (Kevin Alejandro), when he thought his daughter Gabriela had pulled the trigger, was willing to say he’d done it, but when the three of them brought Finn (Blake Lee) to get medical help, Audrey turned herself in. Then, while Bode could only watch, the care facility, by that point completely consumed by flames, collapsed with his father Vince, mother Sharon (Diane Farr), and grandfather Walter inside. After the finale, it was announced that Billy Burke and Stephanie Arcila will not be returning for Season 4.

Below, we take a look at all the burning questions we have going into Fire Country Season 4. Let us know yours in the comments section.

Fire Country, Season 4, Fall 2025, CBS