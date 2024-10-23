‘Fire Country’ Scoop on Mickey’s Return Ahead of ‘Sheriff Country’ Premiere

The world of Edgewater is expanding over the next year — the Fire Country spinoff, Sheriff Country, starring Morena Baccarin as Mickey, Sharon’s (Diane Farr) previously estranged sister, is part of CBS’ 2025-2026 lineup. (There’s also talk of a potential spinoff with Jared Padalecki‘s Camden, but that’s still early stages.) But fortunately, fans won’t have to wait until next year to see Mickey again.

“We’re still finding how Mickey comes back into our world, but it has to be organic and tied to Sharon, but tied to a little bit all of our characters and especially Bode [Max Thieriot],” executive producer Tia Napolitano tells TV Insider. “There will be story purposes for why she’s in our world and what we’re giving her before we officially launch her for Sheriff Country Episode 1. So it’s very exciting.”

As for whether we’ll meet anyone else who will be on Sheriff Country, there’s “nothing set in stone yet,” she says.

It was in a Season 2 episode that Baccarin first appeared as Mickey and we saw the tension between the sisters; they worked on their relationship so we have a feeling things should be better when she pops up again.

In general, Napolitano is enjoying expanding the world of the town. “What’s great is to know Edgewater is to love Edgewater and we get to see more Edgewater. It’s so geographically specific and small town specific and there’s going to be another spinoff set in the same world, so it can be multifaceted,” she explains. “We can send characters back and forth. It just feels like we’re layering this beautiful world and bringing a lot more texture to every week here at Fire Country and every week on Sheriff Country, too.”

What are you hoping to see when Baccarin returns as Mickey to Fire Country? Let us know in the comments section below.

Fire Country, Fridays, 9/8c, CBS