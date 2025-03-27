Jelly Roll is coming to Fire Country — and it looks like he’s going to be part of this season’s touching story involving Vince’s (Billy Burke) father, Walter (Jeff Fahey), who has Alzheimer’s.

The Grammy-nominated country star appears in the April 11 episode as Noah, a healthcare worker and former convict who is in the process of turning his life around. Photos, which you can check out below, show him with Walter at the facility where he now lives (after initial protests) and talking with Vince, likely about his father’s care and about how he’s turning his own life around. After all, Vince knows all about that, since he’s watching his son, Bode (Max Thieriot), do just that, as he’s gone from Three Rock fire camp inmate firefighter to part of Cal Fire this season. Plus, with the logline teasing that Vince struggles to connect with his father, Noah will likely have some advice for him for that.

The rest of the “Fire and Ice” images offer a look at a rescue from the episode. The Station 42 crew responds to a ski resort accident after a chair lift malfunctions. Bode, Jake (Jordan Calloway), Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila), and Audrey (Leven Rambin) are on scene, and it looks like it’s going to be a tough trek to the victim. Will they be able to save him?

New episodes of Fire Country return on April 4, with “Dirty Money,” which features Morena Baccarin‘s return as Sheriff Mickey Fox ahead of the spinoff Sheriff Country‘s debut in the 2025-2026 season. In that episode, Bode and his aunt, Mickey, investigate the attempted murder of her estranged father, Wes Fox (W. Earl Brown).

Fire Country, Fridays, 9/8c, CBS