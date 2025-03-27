‘Fire Country’: Jelly Roll Guest Stars — Will He Help Vince With Walter? (PHOTOS)

'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 17 'Fire and Ice'
Sergei Bachlakov / CBS

Fire Country

Jelly Roll is coming to Fire Country — and it looks like he’s going to be part of this season’s touching story involving Vince’s (Billy Burke) father, Walter (Jeff Fahey), who has Alzheimer’s.

The Grammy-nominated country star appears in the April 11 episode as Noah, a healthcare worker and former convict who is in the process of turning his life around. Photos, which you can check out below, show him with Walter at the facility where he now lives (after initial protests) and talking with Vince, likely about his father’s care and about how he’s turning his own life around. After all, Vince knows all about that, since he’s watching his son, Bode (Max Thieriot), do just that, as he’s gone from Three Rock fire camp inmate firefighter to part of Cal Fire this season. Plus, with the logline teasing that Vince struggles to connect with his father, Noah will likely have some advice for him for that.

The rest of the “Fire and Ice” images offer a look at a rescue from the episode. The Station 42 crew responds to a ski resort accident after a chair lift malfunctions. Bode, Jake (Jordan Calloway), Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila), and Audrey (Leven Rambin) are on scene, and it looks like it’s going to be a tough trek to the victim. Will they be able to save him?

New episodes of Fire Country return on April 4, with “Dirty Money,” which features Morena Baccarin‘s return as Sheriff Mickey Fox ahead of the spinoff Sheriff Country‘s debut in the 2025-2026 season. In that episode, Bode and his aunt, Mickey, investigate the attempted murder of her estranged father, Wes Fox (W. Earl Brown).

Scroll down for a look at the photos from “Fire and Ice,” then let us know in the comments section below what you’re hoping to see from this episode, with Jelly Roll’s guest spot and the ski resort rescue.

Fire Country, Fridays, 9/8c, CBS

Max Thieriot as Bode Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 17
Sergei Bachlakov / CBS

Bode (Max Thieriot)

Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 17
Sergei Bachlakov / CBS

Jake (Jordan Calloway)

Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela Perez — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 17
Sergei Bachlakov / CBS

Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila)

Leven Rambin as Audrey James — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 17
Sergei Bachlakov / CBS

Audrey (Leven Rambin)

Max Thieriot as Bode Leone, Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford, and Leven Rambin as Audrey James — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 17
Sergei Bachlakov / CBS

Bode, Jake, and Audrey run to the rescue

Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford, Max Thieriot as Bode Leone, and Leven Rambin as Audrey James — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 17
Sergei Bachlakov / CBS

Can they save this person’s life?

Leven Rambin as Audrey James and Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela Perez — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 17
Sergei Bachlakov / CBS

Audrey and Gabriela have made for a great pairing

Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford and Max Thieriot as Bode Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 17
Sergei Bachlakov / CBS

Jake and Bode

Jelly Roll as Noah and Billy Burke as Vince Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 17
Sergei Bachlakov / CBS

Jelly Roll guest stars as Noah

Jeff Fahey as Walter Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 17
Sergei Bachlakov / CBS

Walter (Jeff Fahey)

Jeff Fahey as Walter Leone and Billy Burke as Vince Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 17
Sergei Bachlakov / CBS

Vince (Billy Burke) visits his father

Jelly Roll as Noah and Jeff Fahey as Walter Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 17
Sergei Bachlakov / CBS

Noah and Walter

Jelly Roll as Noah and Billy Burke as Vince Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 17
Sergei Bachlakov / CBS

Vince talks to Noah

Fire Country




