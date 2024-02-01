‘Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans’: What’s True & Not True About the FX Series?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, Episodes 1 & 2, “Pilot” & “Ice Water in Their Veins.”]

When it comes to Ryan Murphy‘s TV world, not everything stays strict to the script of reality, but can that be said of the latest chapter of Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans?

The series tracks Truman Capote’s (Tom Hollander) friendship, and ultimate falling-out, with his “Swans,” the women of New York City’s high society, which included Baby Paley (Naomi Watts), Slim Keith (Diane Lane), C.Z. Guest (Chloë Sevigny), and Lee Radziwill (Calista Flockhart). After using their most salacious secrets in his own writing, it draws a metaphorical line in the sand between the iconic American writer and his former confidantes.

Below, we’re breaking down the story beats you may have questions about and exploring how close to reality they are. Scroll down for a closer look and share your thoughts and questions in the comments section.

