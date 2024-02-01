‘Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans’: What’s True & Not True About the FX Series?

Meaghan Darwish
Demi Moore, Naomi Watts, and Russell Tovey in 'Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans'
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, Episodes 1 & 2, “Pilot” & “Ice Water in Their Veins.”]

When it comes to Ryan Murphy‘s TV world, not everything stays strict to the script of reality, but can that be said of the latest chapter of Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans?

The series tracks Truman Capote’s (Tom Hollander) friendship, and ultimate falling-out, with his “Swans,” the women of New York City’s high society, which included Baby Paley (Naomi Watts), Slim Keith (Diane Lane), C.Z. Guest (Chloë Sevigny), and Lee Radziwill (Calista Flockhart). After using their most salacious secrets in his own writing, it draws a metaphorical line in the sand between the iconic American writer and his former confidantes.

Below, we’re breaking down the story beats you may have questions about and exploring how close to reality they are. Scroll down for a closer look and share your thoughts and questions in the comments section.

Treat Williams in 'Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans'
FX

Did That Bloody Affair Happen?

In the premiere episode, Bill Paley (Treat Williams) has a fling with a woman named “Happy” Rockefeller (Rebecca Creskoff), but instead of being able to hide the infidelity, he’s left to explain his actions as Happy left menstrual blood stains all over the place. Unaware of what happened until the lights come up, it’s quite a scene to behold, but it’s uncertain if it’s entirely true. A known womanizer, William S. Paley was known to have affairs in real life, but this particular story is plucked from the excerpts of Capote’s Answered Prayers, which could have a storyteller embellishment. Still, it’s an anecdote that existed in Capote’s portfolio. So for now, we’ll accept this aspect of the show as partly, if not mostly, true.

Naomi Watts as Babe Paley in 'Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans'
FX

Was Babe's Face Reconstructed After an Accident?

Capote calls Babe perfect and reflects on that also being her biggest flaw. Despite her “perfection,” Babe supposedly had her face reconstructed after a bad accident. This is, in fact, true: In 1934, a car wreck left her face mostly damaged, forcing the socialite to undergo cosmetic surgery to fix it.

Demi Moore in 'Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans'
FX

Did Ann Woodward Kill Her Husband?

As viewers see in the first episode of the season, Truman attends a party with the Paleys where he tells the story of Ann Woodward’s (Demi Moore) husband and suggests that she murdered him in cold blood. In reality, William Woodward was shot to death by his wife, who mistook him for a burglar. While many of the story beats Truman hits in the dinner sequence are fairly similar to reality, it’s all presumptuous to suggest Ann wanted to kill her husband. She faced no indictment for the shooting, and although this could be the result of money metaphorically talking, a man named Paul Wirths later came forward to say he’d attempted to break into the Woodwards’ house on the night of the shooting, essentially corroborating Ann’s version of events. Still, Capote’s coverage of the scandalous death in his Answered Prayers excerpts piled onto the crushing weight Woodward felt as a result, leading her to commit suicide by ingesting cyanide.

Diane Lane and Naomi Watts in 'Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans'
FX

Did Babe Paley Have Cancer?

In the show, following Capote’s betrayal, viewers are clued into the fact that Babe Paley is sick. In real life, she was diagnosed with lung cancer in 1974, due to her penchant for smoking. That element is brought into the show as Babe is rarely seen without a cigarette nearby.

Tom Hollander in 'Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans'
FX

What Kind of Relationship Did Truman Have With John O'Shea?

John O’Shea (played by Russell Tovey) meets Capote in a bathhouse in the premiere episode, and he invites him into his world. But what was the nature of their relationship? According to Wikipedia’s page on the writer, O’Shea was a banker from Long Island who met Capote in a bathhouse. While he didn’t identify as gay or bisexual, they did have a sexual relationship. Ultimately, O’Shea was employed as Capote’s manager. But as The Washington Post describes it, Capote and O’Shea’s relationship was “long and punishing,” hinting at the abusive nature of their connection, which seems fairly accurate to the volatile nature of their bond onscreen.

