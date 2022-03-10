‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Sneak Peek at the First Episode After Jess’ Exit (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Keisha Castle-Hughes as Special Agent Hana Gibson, Miguel Gomez as Special Agent Ivan Ortiz, Alexa Davalos as Special Agent Kristin Gaines and Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes in FBI Most Wanted
Mark Schäfer/CBS

FBI: Most Wanted‘s Fugitive Task Force must balance grieving the loss of their leader, Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon), and working a case in the March 22 episode, the first after his death. It won’t be easy.

In “Incel,” it’s up to the team to track down a murderous member of the incel community targeting those he believes never gave him a chance. Plus, Special Agents Sheryll Barnes (Roxy Sternberg), Hana Gibson (Keisha Castle-Hughes), Ivan Ortiz (Miguel Gomez), and Kristin Gaines (Alexa Davalos) must deal with their grief. FBI‘s Alana De La Garza guest stars as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille.

She’s there “to talk with the team and check in on them and make sure they’re OK,” showrunner and executive producer David Hudgins told TV Insider. “One of the things that was interesting when we were breaking those stories is on the one hand you’re a professional, and you have a job to do and you want to do your job. On the other, you’re a human being and you’ve lost not only your boss, but also a very good friend. The idea of that and how that plays into each of the characters’ mindset and psyche and attitude as they’re handling the next couple of cases we thought was very interesting. There’s gonna be some real raw emotion and even discord as everybody works through it.”

Scroll down for a look at “Incel” (one of the episodes before Dylan McDermott joins as the new team leader) including to see who’s finishing the paint job in Jess’ house with his girlfriend Sarah (Jen Landon).

FBI: Most Wanted, Tuesdays, 10/9c, CBS

Hana (Keisha Castle-Hughes), Kristin (Alexa Davalos), and Isobel (Alana De La Garza)

Ortiz (Miguel Gomez) and Barnes (Roxy Sternberg)

Barnes

Hana

How’s the case going?

Hana, Kristin, and Barnes working the case

Kristin and Barnes

Kristin and Hana helping Sarah (Jen Landon) with painting

Barnes is painting as well.

