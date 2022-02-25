The Fugitive Task Force is about to work its last case with its leader, Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon), not that they know it.

The March 8 episode marks McMahon’s final episode of FBI: Most Wanted, and we can only speculate about why Jess leaves the team for good at the moment. The logline for “Shattered” only reveals that he and his girlfriend, Sarah (Jen Landon), make plans to take their dream vacation together. And as you can see in the photos below, they do look happy.

This comes after the latest episode saw him decide to court her, since he’d never done so. But with his daughter Tali at boarding school, they have the time for date nights and for a new chapter, as Hana Gibson (Keisha Castle-Hughes) revealed her parents did with the kids gone. Will the dream vacation — and actually taking it — be part of that and how Jess leaves?

As for the case, the team will be pursuing an abusive man on the war path to find his ex-girlfriend, who’s trying to escape him for good. The photos also offer a look at the investigation, which appears to take them to a grocery store and hospital.

Scroll down for a peek at McMahon’s last episode and Jess’ last case with the team.

