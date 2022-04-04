‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Dylan McDermott Takes Charge as Remy Scott (PHOTOS)

It’s been two episodes of the Fugitive Task Force without a leader, but that changes with April 12’s FBI: Most Wanted. Welcome to the team, Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott).

In “Covenant,” Remy, described as “charming but formidable,” takes charge as the team investigates a series of homicides tied to a forbidden love between a young teen and her older boyfriend. We’ve known this would be his first episode since Julian McMahon’s last, the March 8 installment that saw Jess LaCroix killed in the line of duty. And now the photos offer a look at Remy with the rest of the team. (Roxy Sternberg’s Special Agent Sheryll Barnes is on maternity leave.)

Remy is “somebody who does have a different style than Jess, somebody who has a different outlook, maybe approaches the cases in a different way, but ultimately just like Jess, is motivated by justice, by getting the fugitive in every episode,” showrunner and executive producer David Hudgins previously told TV Insider. “We felt like here’s a chance for somebody to do things a little bit differently and watching the team adjust to that is interesting.”

Scroll down for a look at “Covenant.”

FBI: Most Wanted, Tuesdays, 10/9c, CBS

Meet Dylan McDermott’s Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott.

Is the new boss there yet?

Welcome to the team.

The new Fugitive Task Force

New case?

Kristin Gaines (Alexa Davalos), Hana Gibson (Keisha Castle-Hughes), Ivan Ortiz (Miguel Gomez), and Remy Scott at a crime scene

What’s Hana showing them?

Team bonding?

