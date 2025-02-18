‘FBI’ First Look: Nina Crosses Over for Personal Case for Scola (PHOTOS)

Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase and John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola — 'FBI' Season 7 Episode 13 'Unearth'
Bennett Raglin/CBS

FBI

The mini crossovers continue this season on FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, with Shantel VanSanten once again appearing on the mothership (where she first played Nina Chase before moving over to the spinoff) for a case personal for her boyfriend, Stuart Scola (John Boyd).

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the February 25 episode of FBI, titled “Unearth.” In it, after two jurors for a high-profile mafia trial are gunned down, the team jumps into an organized crime investigation until it is discovered that the jurors may not have been the intended targets at all. The case becomes personal for Scola when he learns that one of his former drill instructors from the military academy he attended may be linked.”

Scroll down for a look at our exclusive photos, including Scola and Nina teaming up for an interrogation, Scola in the field alongside OA (Zeeko Zaki), Nina in the JOC (Joint Operations Center) with Jubal (Jeremy Sisto), and Isobel (Alana De La Garza), and a cute behind-the-scenes photo of VanSanten and De La Garza.

In January, Boyd teased to us more personal cases coming up for his character (after one that saw him finally open a letter telling him his brother’s remains had been identified). “We find out that his parents sent him to a military school upstate because they wanted to punish him, but there’s some really dark things uncovered about the school and Scola navigating it. It’s an OA and Scola partnership episode, and it’s really about friendship and it’s cool. I’m excited for people to see it,” he said. “We find out some interesting details about his journey into adulthood.”

Scroll down to check out the photos from the February 25 episode, then let us know in the comments section what you’re hoping to see in this episode.

FBI, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS

John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola, Frank Wood as Col. Nathaniel Lewis, Michael Delorenzo as Stephen Goldsby, and Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan — 'FBI' Season 7 Episode 13
Bennett Raglin/CBS

Scola (John Boyd) and OA (Zeeko Zaki) seek answers from Col. Nathaniel Lewis (guest star Frank Wood) and Stephen Goldsby (guest star Michael Delorenzo)

Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase, and Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille — 'FBI' Season 7 Episode 13
Bennett Raglin/CBS

Nina in the JOC with Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) and Isobel (Alana De La Garza) — what’s on the screens?

Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase and John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola — 'FBI' Season 7 Episode 13
Bennett Raglin/CBS

Nina and Scola team up for an interrogation

Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase and Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille — 'FBI' Season 7 Episode 13
Bennett Raglin/CBS

Behind the scenes with Shantel VanSanten and Alana De La Garza

