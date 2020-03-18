Can the ‘FBI’ & ‘Most Wanted’ Teams Find Missing Kids in First Crossover? (VIDEO)

Ryder joins some of the Most Wanted team in the field.

Between these two, they should get answers in this interrogation.

FBI fans first met the Most Wanted team on the original series, and now in the middle of the spinoff’s freshman season, the two teams will join forces for a two-hour event on Tuesday, March 24.

Julian McMahon (LaCroix), Roxy Sternberg (Barnes), Kellen Lutz (Crosby), Keisha Castle-Hughes (Gibson), and Nathaniel Arcand (Skye) cross over to FBI for the first episode, “American Dreams.” The Most Wanted team turns to OA (Zeeko Zaki) for help to find a fugitive LaCroix arrested years ago; he’s the main suspect after a bus with 26 students goes missing.

See Also Is Missy Peregrym Leaving 'FBI'? Maggie Made a Major Career Decision Maggie was offered a job that could be good for her career in 'Broken Promises.'

Then in “Reveille,” Zaki, Ebonée Noel (Kristen), Jeremy Sisto (Jubal), Alana De La Garza (Isobel), and John Boyd (Scola) head to Most Wanted when the two teams turn their attention to the wife of the terrorist they took down. She escaped with $1 million and is determined to follow through with her husband’s deadly plan. Plus, LaCroix’s daughter, Tali, is taken away by ICE, but as he tracks her down, he realizes her detainment may not just be a random coincidence.

Click through the gallery above for a look at the first two-hour crossover of the two Tuesday night procedurals. Plus, watch the promo below for a sneak peek at the case.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

FBI–FBI: Most Wanted Crossover, Tuesday, March 24, 9/8c, CBS