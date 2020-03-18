Can the ‘FBI’ & ‘Most Wanted’ Teams Find Missing Kids in First Crossover? (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
1 Comment
arrow - left
arrow - right
FBI Most Wanted Crossover Sneak Peek Photos
Mark Schafer/CBS
FBI Most Wanted Crossover OA Gibson
Mark Schafer/CBS

FBI‘s “American Dreams”

OA (Zeeko Zaki) in the field with Gibson (Keisha Castle Hughes)

FBI Most Wanted Crossover LaCroix Jubal
Mark Schafer/CBS

LaCroix (Julian McMahon) and Jubal (Jeremy Sisto)

FBI Most Wanted Crossover LaCroix Glasses
Mark Schafer/CBS

What’s he looking up on the computer?

FBI Most Wanted Crossover LaCroix FBI Team
Mark Schafer/CBS

Scola (John Boyd) is already looking through the files.

FBI Most Wanted Crossover Fugitive Task Force Arrives Office
Mark Schafer/CBS

The Most Wanted team arrives.

FBI Most Wanted Crossover OA Crosby Scola Barnes
Mark Schafer/CBS

What do they know?

FBI Most Wanted Crossover Teams
Mark Schafer/CBS

Two teams are better than one.

FBI Most Wanted Crossover Crosby Ryder
Mark Schafer/CBS

What does Ryder (Catherine Haena Kim) think of Crosby (Kellan Lutz)?

FBI Most Wanted Crossover LaCroix OA Interrogation
Mark Schafer/CBS

Between these two, they should get answers in this interrogation.

FBI Most Wanted Crossover LaCroix OA Discovery
Mark Schafer/CBS

What — or who? — did they find?

FBI Most Wanted Crossover Gibson Barnes Crosby Ryder
Mark Schafer/CBS

Ryder joins some of the Most Wanted team in the field.

FBI Most Wanted Crossover Barnes Scola Field
Mark Schafer/CBS

What are they looking at?

FBI Most Wanted Crossover Crosby LaCroix OA Barnes
Mark Schafer/CBS

Was this a successful op?

FBI Most Wanted Crossover Gibson Crosby Undercover
Mark Schafer/CBS

FBI: Most Wanted‘s “Reveille”

It’s just a nice day for a stroll …

FBI Most Wanted Crossover Crosby Suspect
Mark Schafer/CBS

… and sometimes, it’s the perfect day to apprehend a suspect.

FBI Most Wanted Crossover Gibson Suspect
Mark Schafer/CBS

Stay down!

FBI Most Wanted Crossover OA
Mark Schafer/CBS

What does OA see?

FBI Most Wanted Crossover Skye Barnes
Mark Schafer/CBS

Skye (Nathaniel Arcand) and Barnes (Roxy Sternberg)

FBI Most Wanted Crossover LaCroix Barnes Suspect
Mark Schafer/CBS

What’s on the phone?

FBI Most Wanted Crossover LaCroix Phone Call
Mark Schafer/CBS

Is this a case- or daughter-related call?

FBI Most Wanted Crossover OA Barnes
Mark Schafer/CBS

Any clues?

FBI Most Wanted Crossover OA Crosby
Mark Schafer/CBS

Who’s in the photos?

FBI Most Wanted Crossover OA LaCroix Barnes
Mark Schafer/CBS

OA, LaCroix, and Barnes

FBI Most Wanted Crossover Teams Second Episode
Mark Schafer/CBS

Same teams gathering, new location

1 of

FBI fans first met the Most Wanted team on the original series, and now in the middle of the spinoff’s freshman season, the two teams will join forces for a two-hour event on Tuesday, March 24.

Julian McMahon (LaCroix), Roxy Sternberg (Barnes), Kellen Lutz (Crosby), Keisha Castle-Hughes (Gibson), and Nathaniel Arcand (Skye) cross over to FBI for the first episode, “American Dreams.” The Most Wanted team turns to OA (Zeeko Zaki) for help to find a fugitive LaCroix arrested years ago; he’s the main suspect after a bus with 26 students goes missing.

Is Missy Peregrym Leaving 'FBI'? Maggie Made a Major Career DecisionSee Also

Is Missy Peregrym Leaving 'FBI'? Maggie Made a Major Career Decision

Maggie was offered a job that could be good for her career in 'Broken Promises.'

Then in “Reveille,” Zaki, Ebonée Noel (Kristen), Jeremy Sisto (Jubal), Alana De La Garza (Isobel), and John Boyd (Scola) head to Most Wanted when the two teams turn their attention to the wife of the terrorist they took down. She escaped with $1 million and is determined to follow through with her husband’s deadly plan. Plus, LaCroix’s daughter, Tali, is taken away by ICE, but as he tracks her down, he realizes her detainment may not just be a random coincidence.

Click through the gallery above for a look at the first two-hour crossover of the two Tuesday night procedurals. Plus, watch the promo below for a sneak peek at the case.

FBIFBI: Most Wanted Crossover, Tuesday, March 24, 9/8c, CBS

FBI - CBS

FBI where to stream

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS

FBI: Most Wanted where to stream

FBI

FBI: Most Wanted