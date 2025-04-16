Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer) didn’t even want to talk to his abusive biological father, Dean Bartlett (Kenny Johnson), after his sentence was commuted and he called to let him know he was out. Imagine how he’s going to react when he shows up in Budapest! That’s exactly what’s happening in the Tuesday, April 22, episode of FBI: International, and TV Insider has the exclusive details and first look photos.

In “Flinch Now and It’s Over,” when a suspected American arms dealer with a lengthy rap sheet pops up in Vienna with stolen weapons, the Fly Team sends Mitchell and Smitty (Eva-Jane Willis) undercover to try to infiltrate his operation. During the mission, Smitty enters muddy waters while working with the suspect’s wife. Meanwhile, Mitchell’s biological father shows up in Budapest after being released from prison to seek him out despite Mitchell’s disinterest.

Check out the episodic and behind-the-scenes photos below. As you can see, it doesn’t look like Mitchell’s at all interested in what Dean has to say. (The attitude behind the scenes is much different.) But we do have to wonder: Why is Amanda (Christina Wolfe) meeting with Dean?

It was a couple episodes ago that Mitchell learned his biological father had applied for commutation, and as one of his victims, he could speak at his parole hearing. But when it came time to video in for it, upon seeing Dean on his screen, Mitchell closed his laptop. In the most recent episode, Mitchell then learned that Dean’s sentence had been commuted. The episode ended with Amanda calling Mitchell to let him know he had a call from Dean. After a moment, he agreed to have him patched through.

“Hearing your voice again, it doesn’t seem real,” Dean remarked. “Sorry, I had this whole speech planned, but -” Mitchell interrupted to ask what he needed. “To see you,” Dean said. “For you to hear me out, to let me explain myself, let me apologize, not through a text or video call or a phone, in person, man to man, father to son.” Mitchell took a moment, then, “No deal. You take care of yourself, Dean.” He hung up.

Check out the photos below, then let us know your predictions for this episode in the comments section.

FBI: International, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS