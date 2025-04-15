The good news: Tyler’s (Jay Hayden) sticking around on FBI: International. The bad news: He’s the one who has to deliver the exact news that his friend and Fly Team boss, Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer), does not want to hear. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of just that in the Tuesday, April 15, episode.

The friends are at the shooting range when Tyler checks that he’s heard the news about his biological father, Dean (Kenny Johnson). “No, I saw Pelican Bay called a couple times but I wasn’t really feeling up to it. Why? What happened? He get shanked?” Mitchell asks.

“No, he got out. Sentence got commuted,” Tyler reveals. “Times like this, I’m really glad I live and work on the other side of the planet,” Mitchell says. Watch the full sneak peek above for more.

It was in the previous episode that Mitchell’s father revealed that he got a call from a friend on the parole board that Dean had applied for commutation. Mitchell insisted it had nothing to do with him, but his dad reminded him that since he’s on his file, they’ll want to talk to him. “Now, you don’t have to say yes, but your dad is—” Mitchell immediately interrupted with, “He’s not my dad.” His father understood, but warned him he’d be getting a call. “There’s a good shot he gets out this time,” he added. With the good thing he had going, “Don’t let this drag you back under.”

Tyler, working the case with the team, noted the calls that Mitchell had been declining, until his friend filled him in. Dean was in prison a total of 20 years and got out a few times but always went back in. He didn’t know what he’d say to the parole board other than, “He was abusive and he made my life hell?” He worried that if he didn’t appear, Dean would walk after everything he did to him and his mom.

When it came time for the parole hearing, Mitchell, planning to “bury” Dean, was patched in remotely. After Dean looked straight into the camera, however, Mitchell closed his laptop.

Also coming up in this week’s episode, titled “Lone Wolf,” the Fly Team heads to the country of Georgia to determine the motive behind an attack that targeted two American soldiers at a NATO-Georgia joint training center before it turns into an international incident. Meanwhile, a supervisory position opens in another FBI division in Europe, and Mitchell encourages both Vo (Vinessa Vidotto) and Raines (Carter Redwood) to apply.

