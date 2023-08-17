‘Fargo’: Meet the Characters of Chapter 5 (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
1 Comment
Lamorne Morris, Juno Temple, and Joe Keery for 'Fargo' Season 5
Michelle Faye/FX

Fargo

 More

Fargo is almost back as FX unveiled the November 21 premiere date for its long-awaited fifth chapter starring Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and more.

From creator Noah Hawley, the new entry to the acclaimed limited series takes place in Minnesota and North Dakota in 2019 and tracks the story of Dorothy “Dot” Lyon. When Dot gets caught up in some trouble with local authorities, a series of events begin to unravel a life she thought she’d previously left behind.

But there’s more to the Midwestern housewife’s story than meets the eye with a long list of characters who are sure to make a splash when the series returns to television later this year. As we approach the November premiere date, FX has unveiled several first-look images featuring the ensemble that also includes Lamorne Morris, Dave Foley, Richa Moorjani, and more.

Written and directed by creator and showrunner Hawley, Fargo first debuted in 2014 and has since delivered four tantalizingly good chapters set across various periods of time including the 1950s, 1970s, and 2010s. The show has also brought together some of the most exciting ensembles on TV in the past 10 years with seasons led by Martin Freeman and Billy Bob Thornton, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, Ewan McGregor as twins, and Chris Rock.

'Fargo': Every Chapter of the FX Series Ranked, So Far
Related

'Fargo': Every Chapter of the FX Series Ranked, So Far

Now, get to know the characters behind the latest year of Fargo and a closer look at what to expect once they debut on TV screens later this fall below.

Fargo, Chapter 5 Premiere, Tuesday, November 21, 10/9c, FX (next day on Hulu)

Juno Temple as Dorothy 'Dot' Lyon in 'Fargo' - Season 5
Michelle Faye/FX

Juno Temple as Dorothy "Dot" Lyon

Described as a Midwestern housewife, Dot finds herself in hot water after a past she thought she left behind resurfaces.

Jon Hamm as Roy Tillman in Fargo - Season 5
Michelle Faye/FX

Jon Hamm as Roy Tillman

This North Dakota sheriff has been searching for Dot for a long time. Filling the role of a rancher, preacher, and constitutional lawman, Roy believes he is the law and, in turn, is above the law.

Joe Keery as Gator Tillman in Fargo - Season 5
Michelle Faye/FX

Joe Keery as Gator Tillman

Gator is Roy’s loyal son, who hopes to prove himself in the eyes of his larger-than-life figure of a father.

Lamorne Morris as Witt Farr in Fargo - Season 5
Michelle Faye/FX

Lamorne Morris as Witt Farr

This North Dakota deputy finds himself wrapped up in the unfolding mystery.

Jennifer Jason Leigh as Lorraine Lyon in Fargo - Season 5
Michelle Faye/FX

Jennifer Jason Leigh as Lorraine Lyon

As Dot’s mother-in-law, she’s less than approving of the woman with a secret history. She also happens to be the CEO of the largest Debt Collection Agency in the country and is known as the “Queen of Debt.”

Sam Spruell as Ole Munch in Fargo - Season 5
Michelle Faye/FX

Sam Spruell as Ole Munch

Described as a shadowy drifter with a mysterious origin, Ole Munch is enlisted by Roy to help track down Dot.

David Rysdahl as Wayne Lyon in Fargo - Season 5
Michelle Faye/FX

David Rysdahl as Wayne Lyon

Wayne is Dot’s husband and Lorraine’s son. When Dot’s secrets begin unraveling, Wayne goes to his mother for help, causing further chaos.

Richa Moorjani as Indira Olmstead in Fargo - Season 5
Michelle Faye/FX

Richa Moorjani as Indira Olmstead

Indira is a Minnesota Police deputy who is drawn into the unfolding situation when she catches onto Dot’s unusual behaviors.

Dave Foley as Danish Graves in Fargo - Season 5
Michelle Faye/FX

Dave Foley as Danish Graves

The in-house counsel and primary advisor for Lorraine Lyon, Danish is a go-to guy for certain situations.

Fargo (2014)

Dave Foley

David Rysdahl

Jennifer Jason Leigh

Joe Keery

Jon Hamm

Juno Temple

Lamorne Morris

Richa Moorjani

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jeopardy National College Championship
1
‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Left Out of New Promo Photo
Billy Corgan
2
Billy Corgan Reveals Big Plans for National Wrestling Alliance as it Celebrates 75th Anniversary
Kody Brown on Sister Wives
3
‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Reveals New Plans to Be in a Throuple
Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross in 'Suits'
4
‘Suits’ Creator Responds to Fans’ Demands for Reboot
5
13 Amazing Korean Shows to Watch on Netflix Now