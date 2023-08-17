‘Fargo’: Meet the Characters of Chapter 5 (PHOTOS)

Fargo is almost back as FX unveiled the November 21 premiere date for its long-awaited fifth chapter starring Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and more.

From creator Noah Hawley, the new entry to the acclaimed limited series takes place in Minnesota and North Dakota in 2019 and tracks the story of Dorothy “Dot” Lyon. When Dot gets caught up in some trouble with local authorities, a series of events begin to unravel a life she thought she’d previously left behind.

But there’s more to the Midwestern housewife’s story than meets the eye with a long list of characters who are sure to make a splash when the series returns to television later this year. As we approach the November premiere date, FX has unveiled several first-look images featuring the ensemble that also includes Lamorne Morris, Dave Foley, Richa Moorjani, and more.

Written and directed by creator and showrunner Hawley, Fargo first debuted in 2014 and has since delivered four tantalizingly good chapters set across various periods of time including the 1950s, 1970s, and 2010s. The show has also brought together some of the most exciting ensembles on TV in the past 10 years with seasons led by Martin Freeman and Billy Bob Thornton, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, Ewan McGregor as twins, and Chris Rock.

Now, get to know the characters behind the latest year of Fargo and a closer look at what to expect once they debut on TV screens later this fall below.

Fargo, Chapter 5 Premiere, Tuesday, November 21, 10/9c, FX (next day on Hulu)