‘Fargo’: Every Chapter of the FX Series Ranked, So Far

Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Rodney Jones, Chris Rock, and Allison Tolman from 'Fargo'
It’s been quite a while since fans spent time with FX‘s critically-acclaimed series Fargo, but with a new chapter on the horizon, we can’t help but look back on the stories told so far.

Inspired by the film of the same name by the Coen Brothers, Ethan and Joel, the series from showrunner Noah Hawley has taken on a life of its own since debuting in 2014. Spaced out over time, each chapter or year (the limited series isn’t categorized by “seasons”), has delivered thought-provoking tales from the Midwest, not always in the titular North Dakota town.

Their unique qualities are sure to appeal to different viewers, and while opinions are subjective from fan to fan, we’re ranking all of the chapters released so far by FX as we await the latest. Do you agree with the ranking? Let us know in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for any updates about the forthcoming chapter in the months ahead.

Rodney Jones as Satchel Cannon, Chris Rock as Loy Cannon in 'Fargo' Season 4
Elizabeth Morris/FX

4. Year 4

This chapter takes viewers to 1950s Chicago, where warring mob bosses abounded. Front and center is Loy Cannon (Chris Rock) who finds himself in a peculiar arrangement with the local Italian family, the Faddas: The men exchange sons, leaving Loy’s youngest, Satchel (Rodney Jones), in the care of the Fadda family’s Irish recruit, Rabbi Milligan (Ben Whishaw). Mix in a blend of supernatural elements, a killer nurse, and crossed lines and you have an entertaining batch of episodes. Are they among the best of the series? Not exactly, but they’re a solid entry into the show’s expanding fabric. Part of Fargo‘s appeal has always been its small-town charm amid the crooked crimes occurring on the fringes. By making this year in the series all about the mob in Chicago, it loses some of that but adds valuable backstory to some fan-favorite characters from earlier chapters.

Carrie Coon as Gloria Burgle, Ewan McGregor as Emmit Stussy in 'Fargo' Season 3
Chris Large/FX

3. Year 3

Otherwise known as the chapter where Ewan McGregor plays twins, this entry pulls together individuals from various walks of life, ranging from brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy (both McGregor), one a successful businessman, the other a down-on-his-luck parole officer. Their long-brewing feud over fortune leaves an innocent man dead and a curious cop (Carrie Coon) on their tail. Add in the terrifying V.M. Varga (David Thewlis) — arguably the most menacing villain next to Billy Bob Thornton‘s Lorne Malvo — and you’ve got yourself a chapter that’s hard to beat. Plus, some callbacks to the first year of the series make it all the more satisfying.

Allison Tolman in 'Fargo' - Season 1
Chris Large / © FX / Courtesy: Everett Collection

2. Year 1

This is a tough call, since Years 1 and 2 are certainly standouts in the crowd. With someone as menacing as Thornton’s villain whispering in weakling Lester Nygaard’s (Martin Freeman) ear, it makes for a fantastic first entry that shines when told through deputy Molly Solverson (Allison Tolman). When her captain is killed at Lester’s home, coinciding with the murder of Lester’s wife, she makes it her mission to connect the dots and solve it all, with the help of an eager big-town but underutilized officer Gus Grimly (Colin Hanks). Add in some hitman shenanigans, guest appearances from comedy mainstays like Key & Peele‘s Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as well as It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Glenn Howerton, and Year 1 is nearly unbeatable. Nearly.

Kirsten Dunst as Peggy Blumquist, Jesse Plemons as Ed Blumquist in 'Fargo' Season 2 - 'Palindrome'
Chris Large/FX

1. Year 2

Murder, mystery, aliens, meat grinders — what doesn’t Year 2 have? When the son of a mob boss, Rye Gerhardt (Kieran Culkin), goes missing, suspicions spark a misunderstanding between feuding crime families, just as police work to uncover the truth behind three murders to which Rye is connected. A butcher (Jesse Plemons) and his cosmetologist wife (Kirsten Dunst) get in over their heads when they find themselves at the center of it all, and with ties to a Year 1 reference, the big climax has that much more of a pay-off for viewers, bringing us back in time to the late ’70s, where Lou Solverson (Patrick Wilson) — Molly’s father — works to make sense of the strange occurrences happening close to home. Additionally, with a cast featuring the likes of Jean Smart, Nick Offerman, Zahn McClarnon, Cristin Milioti, Ted Danson, and Bokeem Woodbine (as one of the series’ best characters, Mike Milligan), you can’t help but put this powerful chapter in the lead spot.

Jon Hamm in 'Fargo' Year 5
FX

BONUS: Year 5

Year 5 of Fargo hasn’t set a premiere date yet but is among FX’s upcoming titles. A few photos have also been released so far, teasing Jon Hamm‘s role in the latest chapter. Where will it rank among its predecessors? Stay tuned to find out.

