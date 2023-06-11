‘Fargo’: Every Chapter of the FX Series Ranked, So Far

It’s been quite a while since fans spent time with FX‘s critically-acclaimed series Fargo, but with a new chapter on the horizon, we can’t help but look back on the stories told so far.

Inspired by the film of the same name by the Coen Brothers, Ethan and Joel, the series from showrunner Noah Hawley has taken on a life of its own since debuting in 2014. Spaced out over time, each chapter or year (the limited series isn’t categorized by “seasons”), has delivered thought-provoking tales from the Midwest, not always in the titular North Dakota town.

Their unique qualities are sure to appeal to different viewers, and while opinions are subjective from fan to fan, we’re ranking all of the chapters released so far by FX as we await the latest. Do you agree with the ranking? Let us know in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for any updates about the forthcoming chapter in the months ahead.

Fargo, Years 1-4, Streaming Now, FX