FX's 'Fargo,' American Horror Story,' & 'A Murder at the End of the World' Get Premiere Dates

Isaac Rouse
Comments
FX

FX has announced its full slate of Fall programming, including the release of its hit anthology series Fargo, American Horror Stories, American Horror Story, and debut dates for A Murder at the End of the World, plus the latest documentary from The New York Times Presents.

Although it was rumored to be arriving in September, the fifth installment of Fargo was officially announced on FX on Tuesday, November 21, and streaming the next day on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes and a new episode each week.

Meanwhile, American Horror Story: Delicate, Part One will consist of 5 episodes and will premiere Wednesday, September 20, on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu. Part one of the 12th installment of the legendary anthology limited series will feature the first episode at the premiere and a new one in the following four weeks. AHS: Delicate Part Two is slated to debut in 2024.

American Horror Stories also returns with a four-episode Huluween event streaming on Thursday, October 26, exclusively on Hulu. Later, the series and AHS: Delicate will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories.

On the limited series front, FX’s A Murder at the End of the World will premiere on Tuesday, November 14, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories. The premiere will include the first two episodes and a new episode each week.

Lastly, FX’s The New York Times Presents: How To Fix a Pageant, the latest documentary feature from the award-winning series, premieres September 29 on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu.

The network also released key art for the latest installment of Fargo and A Murder at the End of the World, which can be seen below.

FX's Fargo - Year 5 Key Art

FX

FX's A Murder at the End of the World - Key Art

FX

Fargo, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, November 21, 10/9c, FX

American Horror Stories, Season Premiere, Thursday, October 26, Hulu

American Horror Story: Delicate Part One, Season Premiere, Wednesday, September 20, 10/9c, FX

A Murder at the End of the World, Series Premiere, Tuesday, November 14, Hulu

The New York Times Presents: How To Fix a Pageant, Documentary Special, Friday, September 29 at 10/9c, FX

