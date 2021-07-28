‘And Just Like That…’: All of the Fashion in the ‘SATC’ Sequel So Far (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
And Just Like That Sex and the City Miranda Carrie Charlotte
Gotham/GC Images; James Devaney/GC Images; James Devaney/GC Images

If fans of Sex and the City can agree on anything, it’s that the show and films have always been a platform for bold fashions.

HBO Max’s sequel series And Just Like That… revisits the lives of fan-favorites Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) as well as their fashion sense. While HBO Max has unveiled one image of the stars together, above, there have also been some behind-the-scenes shots captured around New York City where the show’s currently in production.

Sara Ramírez Joins 'Sex and the City' Revival at HBO Max as a Series RegularSee Also

Sara Ramírez Joins 'Sex and the City' Revival at HBO Max as a Series Regular

Ramírez will join the mix as Che Diaz, a podcaster who is pals with Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw.

The images offer a look at what Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte are wearing now as they navigate the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s versus their 30s. Along with unveiling some of the looks the core trio will be wearing, other snapshots tease additional characters that will bring their own flare to the show’s fashion scene.

Below, we’re rounding up some of the ensembles the stars have donned during filming so far for a peek into what awaits fans when And Just Like That… debuts.

And Just Like That…, Series Premiere, TBA, HBO Max

All of the Stars Returning for the ‘Sex and the City’ Prequel ‘And Just Like That…’See Also

All of the Stars Returning for the ‘Sex and the City’ Prequel ‘And Just Like That…’

Mario Cantone, Willie Garson, David Eigenberg & Evan Handler are the latest actors to join the revival.
And Just Like That Sarah Jessica Parker
James Devaney/GC Images

Parker’s Carrie opts for a pink coat to pair with a pleated dress in one of the character’s more toned-down looks.

And Just Like that sarah jessica parker cynthia nixon
Gotham/GC Images

These looks which were teased in the first official images released by HBO Max highlight the accessories for Parker’s Carrie as she dons a tie-on hat and woven purse. Meanwhile, Nixon’s Miranda keeps things monochrome with her varying shades of white and grey.

And Just Like that Kristin Davis
Gotham/GC Images

Davis’ Charlotte struts the streets in a pleated blue polka-dot maxi skirt with some complementary yellow heels and a belt with her dog in tow.

And Just Like That Kristin Davis
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Before stepping onto set, Davis wears a mask alongside another skirt-top combo. This time she’s keeping things summery with a white a-line and pink puffy-sleeved blouse.

And Just Like That Cynthia Nixon
Raymond Hall/GC Images

While Nixon’s Miranda may not be sporting her signature red locks, she is making up for the missing color with a brightly-patterned shift dress cinched with a red belt. Her wedge heels tie in with the green found in her dress.

And Just Like That Sarah Jessica Parker
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Parker’s Carrie certainly knows how to accessorize. The star dresses up a jumpsuit with what appears to be an embroidered jacket and a feathered cap. Can you say, brunch ready?

And Just Like That Nicole Ari Parker
Gotham/GC Images

Nicole Ari Parker is also joining the mix in a yet-to-be-announced role. The actress appeared on set in this colorful ensemble made up of bright oranges for scenes with the rest of the cast.

and just like that miranda carrie charlotte
James Devaney/GC Images

The ladies embrace night life in New York City with Davis donning black ruffles as Charlotte, Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie opting for a colorful dress, and Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda wearing a full-length romper.

And Just Like That Sarah Jessica Parker Carrie
Gotham/GC Images

Carrie goes for a boho feel in this patterned maxi gown layered over a button down top.

And Just Like that Sarah Jessica Parker Mario Canton Willie Garson
James Devaney/GC Images

Carrie’s all dolled up and stuck in the middle of Mario Cantone’s Anthony and Willie Garson’s Stanford, both of whom are donning some sharp suits.

And Just like that Charlotte Harry Rose Lily
James Devaney/GC Images

It’s a Goldenblatt family affair as Kristin Davis’ Charlotte is joined by onscreen daughters and hubby Evan Handler. Charlotte’s dress even matches Lily (Cathy Ang) and Rose’s (Alexa Swinton).

And Just Like that mario cantone sarah jessica parker
Gotham/GC Images

Carrie’s blue rose matches Anthony’s blue suit behind the scenes.

And Just Like That Evan Handler Cynthia Nixon David Eigenberg
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Evan Handler and David Eigenberg reunite with Cynthia Nixon on set.

And Just Like That Charlotte Carrie Miranda
Gotham/GC Images

Flowing gowns are a popular choice for the show’s core trio who strut the streets in dresses fit for the summer heat.

Bridget Moynahan And Just Like That
Gotham/GC Images

Bridget Moynahan wears a simple skirt and top combo as she appears to return as her Sex and the City character Natasha.

Sex and the City - HBO

Sex and the City where to stream

And Just Like That...

Sex and the City

Cynthia Nixon

Kristin Davis

Sarah Jessica Parker