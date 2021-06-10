All of the Stars Returning for the ‘Sex and the City’ Prequel ‘And Just Like That…’

Martin Holmes
Comments
David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Mario Cantone
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Civic Entertainment;Araya Diaz/Getty Images for GBK Productions;Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Civic Entertainment;Araya Diaz/Getty Images for GBK Productions;Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM

HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival And Just Like That… is heating up as four more former stars are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming series.

The 10-episode series, which is expected to begin production in New York this summer, will catch up with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they “navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

“Everyone at And Just Like That… is thrilled to be able to continue the storylines of these beloved Sex and the City characters with the actors who made them so lovable,” said returning showrunner Michael Patrick King.

Here is everyone who is confirmed to be returning so far, starting with the latest additions.

Mario Cantone at TCM Film Festival

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM

Mario Cantone

Cantone will be reprising his role as Anthony Marentino, Charlotte’s fiery wedding planner. Anthony becomes close friends with Charlotte after organizing her first wedding and is often on-hand to dish out blunt and bawdy advice.

Willie Garson attends The Alliance For Children's Rights 28th Annual Dinner

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Willie Garson

Garson returns as Stanford Blatch, the man who marries Anthony, his former nemesis, in Sex and the City 2. The quick-witted and classy Stanford is Carrie’s best male friend; the pair would often share confidences and advice with one another throughout the series.

David Eigenberg poses backstage at the "America Salutes You" Concert

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Civic Entertainment

David Eigenberg

Eigenberg is back as perpetual nice guy Steve Brady, Miranda’s on-and-off-again boyfriend and eventual husband.

Evan Handler at GBK Productions and WEN Presents A Luxury Lounge

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for GBK Productions

Evan Handler

Handler will once again portray Harry Goldenblatt, who joined the series as Charlotte’s Divorce Lawyer before the two started dating and eventually married. Harry and Charlotte have two daughters together.

Chris Noth attends the 2019 Global Citizen Festival: Power The Movement

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Chris Noth

As confirmed by HBO Max last month, Noth will reprise his role as Mr. Big, Carrie’s longtime lover. The pair got hitched in the first Sex and the City movie and were still together in the sequel, celebrating their second anniversary.

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the press night of "The Starry Night"

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

Parker returns as the iconic Carrie Bradshaw, the show’s narrator and lead character. Carrie’s “Sex and the City” newspaper column provides the backbone of the series, leading into the various storylines and narration of the episodes. She is married to Mr. Big.

Cynthia Nixon attends the TIME Launch Event for The March VR Exhibit

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for TIME

Cynthia Nixon

Nixon is back as Miranda Hobbes, the career-focused lawyer who begins the series with an extremely cynical view towards relationships and men. However, Miranda softens over the years as she starts dating Steve, who she eventually marries. The couple also have a child together.

Kristin Davis attends premiere of Netflix's "AJ And The Queen"

Presley Ann/Getty Images

Kristin Davis

Davis reprises her role as Charlotte York, the former sorority girl turned art dealer who starts the series in the middle of divorce proceedings from her first husband. She later marries her Divorce Lawyer Harry after converting to Judaism, and the pair adopts a child together in the series finale. In the Sex and the City movie, Charlotte, who is still with Harry, falls pregnant and appears to be a stay-at-home mom in the sequel.

Sex and the City - HBO

Sex and the City where to stream

And Just Like That...

Sex and the City

Chris Noth

Cynthia Nixon

David Eigenberg

Evan Handler

Kristin Davis

Mario Cantone

Sarah Jessica Parker