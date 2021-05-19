Sara Ramírez Joins ‘Sex and the City’ Revival at HBO Max as a Series Regular

Sex and the City‘s HBO Max revival series And Just Like That… is adding another series regular to its cast as Sara Ramírez (Grey’s Anatomy, Madam Secretary) joins the fray.

Ramírez will play the show’s first non-binary queer character Che Diaz, going by the pronouns they/them, Che is a standup comedian that hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) features regularly.

Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular. Along with joining Carrie, Che will be featured with returning characters Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis).

“Everyone at And Just Like That… is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the Sex and the City family,” said executive producer Michael Patrick King. “Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama – and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show.”

And Just Like That… serves as the next chapter in the groundbreaking Sex and the City franchise. Now in their fifties, Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte are facing more complicated realities and friendships in this 10-episode limited half-hour series. Production is slated to begin this summer in New York City.

Ramírez is best known for playing Dr. Callie Torres on Grey’s Anatomy and Kat Sandoval on CBS’s former series Madam Secretary.

And Just Like That…, Series Premiere, TBA, HBO Max