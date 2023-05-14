Every ‘Family Guy’ Finale, Ranked (So Far)

Family Guy has enthralled audiences for over two decades with its irreverent humor, outrageous scenarios, and lovable yet dysfunctional Griffin family.

From the mind of Seth MacFarlane, the show has captivated viewers with its memorable characters, witty writing, and clever pop culture references. As the animated series’ 21st season comes to a close, we’re ranking all finale episodes so far from worst to best.

In this countdown, we’ll revisit some of the most epic and hilarious finales that have kept us laughing, shocked, and emotionally invested. These episodes of each season have often pushed the boundaries of animated comedy, as several finales have either been banned or showcased tough subjects for network television.

So, get ready to embark on a journey through Stewie’s time machine as we relive the greatest finales that made us laugh, gasp, and eagerly anticipate what madness the Quahog family would unleash next.

Family Guy, Streaming Now, Hulu