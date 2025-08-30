Every ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Winner: Best Dances, Fun Facts & More Stats (PHOTOS)

Stars and their professional ballroom dance partners have been dazzling the dance floor since 2005 on Dancing With the Stars. With the Emmy-winning reality competition program turns 20 this year, we’re looking back on every Dancing With the Stars winner.

From the date they won the Len Goodman Mirror Ball Trophy and their best dances to their best costumes and more fun facts and stats, here’s a comprehensive history of every duo that’s won the American iteration of the competition.

For a more extended celebration of two decade of Dancing With the Stars, from exclusive interviews to retrospectives and must-see photos, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Dancing With the Stars 20th Anniversary special issue, available for purchase online at DWTS.TVGM2025.com and on newsstands August 29.