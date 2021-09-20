Emmys 2021 After-Parties & Backstage: Behind-the-Scenes Highlights (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Jason Sudeikis, Kate Winslet, Jean Smart, Michaela Coel at the Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images; FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO/HBO Max (2)

Among the things back to normal about the 2021 Emmy Awards were the stars getting to party backstage and after the show.

And so the night was bookended with celebrities singing about their love for TV to open the show with a musical number (led by host Cedric the Entertainer) and then stars celebrating and having fun at parties for HBO and HBO Max, as well as backstage after awards had been given out.

Scroll down to see all the best behind-the-scenes moments from the Emmy after-parties and backstage. Check out who’s taking a close look at the Emmy statue and which cast members stuck together.

Conan O'Brien and Michaela Coel at the HBO/ HBO Max Post Emmys Reception
FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO/HBO Max

Conan O’Brien and Michaela Coel attend the HBO/ HBO Max Post Emmys Reception.

Jason Sudeikis and Juno Temple in the Emmys press room
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Jason Sudeikis and Juno Temple in the Emmys press room

Julianne Nicholson, Kate Winslet and Jean Smart at the HBO/ HBO Max Post Emmys Reception
FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO/HBO Max

Julianne Nicholson, Kate Winslet and Jean Smart attend the HBO/ HBO Max Post Emmys Reception.

Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart at the Emmys
Al Seib / Los Angeles Times

Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart with their Emmys backstage

Yvette Nicole Brown and Robin Thede at the HBO/ HBO Max Post Emmys Reception
FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO/HBO Max

Yvette Nicole Brown and Robin Thede attend the HBO/ HBO Max Post Emmys Reception.

Moses Ingram, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Marielle Heller at the Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Moses Ingram, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Marielle Heller in the Emmys press room

Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham at the Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham pose in the press room with their Emmys.

Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart at the HBO/ HBO Max Post Emmys Reception
FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO/HBO Max

Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart attend the HBO/ HBO Max Post Emmys Reception.

Issa Rae and Michaela Coel at the HBO/ HBO Max Post Emmys Reception.
FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO/HBO Max

Issa Rae and Michaela Coel attend the HBO/ HBO Max Post Emmys Reception.

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys at the HBO/ HBO Max Post Emmys Reception
FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO/HBO Max

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys attend the HBO/ HBO Max Post Emmys Reception

Evan Peters and Hannah Einbinder at the HBO/ HBO Max Post Emmys Reception
FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO/HBO Max

Evan Peters and Hannah Einbinder at the HBO/ HBO Max Post Emmys Reception

Emmys