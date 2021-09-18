Emmys 2021: What Did You Think of the Star-Studded Musical Opening? (POLL)

The Emmys are a bit different in 2021, semi-back to normal — and it kicked off with host Cedric the Entertainer leading a star-studded musical intro in lieu of the usual opening monologue.

“You know why I wanted to host the Emmys? Because it gives me a chance to thank TV for all it has meant to me. We all have our favorite shows from growing up, but my favorite TV memory is sitting with my grandmother watching our shows together,” Cedric the Entertainer explains. “Tonight … is all about the things we love about television.”

Don’t mind us, just still thinking about this #Emmys opening number! 😍.👀 We’re you singing along? 🎶 pic.twitter.com/JmrcIwMdKv — CBS (@CBS) September 20, 2021

And it’s not Emmys-lite, he makes clear — as does the musical intro with the stars singing their love for TV to the late Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend.” Cedric kicks it off. LL Cool J raps, as does Rita Wilson. Among the stars singing are: This Is Us‘ Susan Kelechi Watson and Mandy Moore, black-ish‘s Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson, the Hamilton cast, Ted Lasso‘s Brendan Hunt, and Pose‘s Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez.

