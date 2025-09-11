2025 Emmy Predictions for Comedy Categories: Critic’s Picks

Predicting who’ll win at the Emmy Awards is often a guessing game hampered by the knowledge that many of the same shows and stars get nominated year after year. This time around, the front-runners seem a bit more obvious, and yet there’s provocative new blood in the mix and always an opportunity for an upset or spoiler.

TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider senior critic Matt Roush weighs in with his analysis of the major categories, and we’ll see how it all plays out Sunday when the 77th Emmy Awards airs on CBS, with comedian Nate Bargatze as host.