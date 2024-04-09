Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

Uh-oh, should we be ready for more heartbreak for one of the members of the 118? 9-1-1 has added The Resident‘s Malcolm-Jamal Warner to play a nurse, Amir, in four episodes, according to Deadline. He works in a hospital burn unit and has a connection to Captain Bobby Nash’s (Peter Krause) past.

As 9-1-1 has shown in flashbacks in the past—origins stories have been “Begins” episodes—before Bobby moved out to Los Angeles, he lost his entire family in an apartment fire, one he inadvertently caused; his wife died of her burn injuries in the hospital.

Now, we’re about to meet someone from his past just as he and his wife Athena (Angela Bassett) have gotten past a rough patch during their honeymoon cruise ship — the disaster actually led to them talking about problems that have been brewing for some time.

“With all of their fears and things like that exposed, I think it’s just going to make them a better, more committed and healthy couple. I kind of think we see that at the end of the episode when they’re home with the Hollywood T-shirts and the bag of fast food and then they start laughing and run into the bedroom to be together,” Krause told TV Insider after the third episode (and conclusion of that disaster arc). “I think that’s the essence of their relationship, really, and it’s really nice to see Bobby in a more playful place.”

He added, “I think that his tragic past has less of a grip on him now, and he’s able to be a more consistently cheerful person. And I like how that translates into more playfulness with Athena.”

So will Bobby be able to stay in that “playful place” with this blast from his past coming his way? Will his tragic past grab a hold of him again like in the past? How worried should we be about Bobby? Or might this end up helping in a way that moves him forward even more?

What are you hoping to see with Warner’s upcoming arc? Let us know in the comments section, below.

9-1-1, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC